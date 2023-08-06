The Powers That Be Want to Silence Us

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jefferies, and every other Democrat in office wants the same thing — to silence us. This is their goal, and they will stop at nothing to achieve it because, to them, there is no such thing as immorality.

Democrats, in the past two years, have completely destroyed the lives of millions of Americans, and have sentenced children to a false ideological warfare in schools.

What exactly do Democrats want? Well, they want every single one of us to bow down before them as if they are our gods. This is truer now than ever. Democrats are on a journey to imprison former President Donald Trump and potentially execute him — I thought they were against the death penalty — over charges that really have no substance to them.

Whether you agree or disagree with Trump, one should acknowledge the fact that he was supported by 75 million people in the 2020 election.

They’re not really going after Trump, nor are they actually scared of the guy, instead they are going after the people he represents: God-loving, Second Amendment-supporting patriots. They’re afraid of you and me because we love America and will do anything to save this beautiful country.

As Trump says, “At the end of the day, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in the way.”

Whenever Democrats persecute someone, it means that individual was doing something great for the U.S. Why would a U.S. political party go after a person who is trying to benefit the country? There’s a simple response; it’s because they hate America. Democrats and the powers that be are full of cupidity, meaning all they want to is power for themselves and a pool of money.

The establishment has one goal right now: get rid of Donald Trump. This is its goal because by ridding Trump of his freedom, it is setting the precedent of ridding you of your freedom: Communism 101.

Imagine voting these politicians into office, giving them their power, and then upon getting elected they stick the middle finger at you and ignore your concerns.

“Thank you for voting me into office; you are no longer my concern,” the politicians probably say.

What there needs to be is a full-on vetting program of all candidates before they run for office. A public background check — if you will — because we need to see the people that are being elected into office, whether they are corrupt or honest, or at least decent human beings.

Look how corrupt the U.S. Congress is and has always been. That’s because these lying, pathetic, and two-faced people act a certain way when they want your vote and another when they already got it.

We need to clean house and replace the powers that be with individuals that will represent the American people and listen to whatever we tell them to do. In reality, we are their bosses. They work for us, they always have.