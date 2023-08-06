Gun-Grabbing Dems Want 1000% Tax on AR-15s

The Founding Fathers warned against would-be tyrants seeking to attack the right to keep and bear arms. As usual, the Democrats are aiming to fulfill the Founding Fathers’ warnings. House Democrats have introduced legislation to impose an outrageous 1000% tax on supposed “assault weapons.”

The legislation, introduced Friday, according to Breitbart, proposes the tax for AR-15s and other so-called “assault weapons” along with “high capacity” magazines. This is the latest move of Democrats’ hysterical anti-Second Amendment gun control campaign.

From Breitbart, Aug. 6:

Rep. Don Beyer (D) and 24 other Democrats are behind the tax which they also pushed last year. The imposition would force the price of a $500 firearm to jump to $5,000 and “a weapon that normally costs $2,000 would force customers to pay more than $20,000.” The push for new taxes on AR-15s and other firearms was put forward one day after Democrats sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R), urging him to allow votes on gun control.

The House recessed early without taking up “gun control” as Democrats wanted. “We are disappointed that Republican leadership cancelled votes in July with so many pressing issues facing our country. Foremost amongst those is the gun violence crisis that is the leading cause of death for children in America,” the letter whined.

Democrats regularly demonize guns, especially “assault weapons,” even while their border and soft-on-crime policies fuel violent crime and while these same Democrats enjoy heavy private or congressional armed security.

The reality is that gun control isn’t effective against gun violence the way Democrats claim. In Chicago, for instance, which has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation, residents have a 1-in-15 chance of being shot by age 40.

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Institute for Legislative Action lists multiple reasons why gun control isn’t effective at ending violent crime or gun violence. These include “Criminals Don’t Obey Gun Control Laws” and “The vast majority of criminals obtained their firearms through other means” than legal avenues. Indeed, as the NRA notes, “Cities with the Strictest Gun Control Have the Highest Crime Rates.” Democrats prefer emotional talking points to hard evidence.

Gun control doesn’t bring down crime, but it does make potential victims more vulnerable. Thomas Jefferson pinpointed the main issue with gun control long ago: “[Such laws] disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes… Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.”

Why do Democrats always undermine the Constitution to favor the criminal over the victim?