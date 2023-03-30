Will Dems Touting Gun Control Give up Their Armed Security?

Why is it that the Democrats who demand gun control never seem to include their personal security among those who shouldn’t have guns?

On Monday, Audrey Hale, a 28-year-old biological woman who claimed she was a “he,” shot three staff members and three nine-year-olds at the Christian school in Tennessee where she was formerly a student. The leftist media, activists, and federal government are trying to avoid discussing the fact that Hale was a radicalized transgender who targeted Christians the same week that leftist trans activists vowed a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

In fact, the White House press secretary just declared that the trans community is under attack… as activists storm a state capitol days after a transgender killed six Christians. One of the ways Democrats are attempting to deflect blame from Hale’s political beliefs is by beating the worn-out drum of “gun control.”

Of course, some states with the strictest gun laws also have the most dangerous cities and states with high gun ownership often have lower murder rates, but since when did feelings care about your facts? Will Democrats calling for gun control surrender their armed security? Probably not.

Joe Biden, for instance, arose from nap time to call for a ban on “assault weapons” after the Nashville shooting. Biden did not, of course, mention that Hale was actually armed with a pistol and semi-automatic rifles, which are not, strictly speaking, “assault weapons.” It is a common misconception that semi-automatic rifles are “assault rifles.” In fact, assault weapons as officially defined are already illegal for civilians to purchase, so Biden’s blathering is completely pointless. But another key point is that Biden is not going to give up his armed Secret Service security as he calls for more gun control.

You can always count on the “Squad” for insanity. Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) literally began screaming hysterically that his Republican colleagues were “cowards” for not backing gun confiscation — ahem, control — after the Nashville shooting. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) confronted Bowman and noted that no such shootings occur in schools where teachers are allowed to carry guns. “I’m talking about gun violence!” Bowman yelled. “More guns lead to more death. Look at the data. You’re not looking at any data.”

Bowman apparently missed the data showing that over 90% of mass shootings occur in gun-free zones and at least half of violent criminals don’t get their guns through legal purchase (as of 2019). He also claimed that states with more guns have more deaths, even though Chicago, with restrictive gun control, is a “murder capital” for shootings.

What really makes Bowman a hypocrite is that he wants to trample citizens’ Second Amendment rights while retaining plenty of armed security for himself. Because he’s, you know, special.

You see, Bowman is the same congressman who pushed for increased security (which includes armed guards, of course) at the Capitol in March 2021, after the Jan. 6 Capitol “riot,” claiming, “the threat of white nationalists and white supremacists is real.” Bowman supported the deployment of National Guard troops around the Capitol.

“There are many examples of them infiltrating law enforcement across this country so we have to make sure the Capitol is protected and our elected officials are protected but we also have to be proactive we cannot take the threat of white nationalism lightly,” Bowman rambled.

Newly released evidence shows the majority of Jan 6 protesters were peaceful and a number of violent protesters were possibly Antifa in disguise, but that’s a different story. The point is that Bowman wanted more guys with guns at the Capitol to protect him back in 2021, but he now wants fewer guns available to protect citizens. Where was the “courage” Bowman yelled about Republicans not having at that time? Who was the real “coward” when it came to his own safety? Talk about rules for thee and not me.

The Associated Press reported that a large group of House Democrats, led by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), took to the Capitol steps Wednesday to demand more gun control after the Nashville shooting. Yet the Capitol itself is guarded by armed police, meaning that every single Democrat there was a hypocrite unless he rejects Capitol security. Jeffries actually complained about not having enough security after Jan. 6, 2021, however, as did other Democrats, so I suspect that won’t be happening.

This sort of hypocrisy from Democrats is hardly new, of course. Democrats have been pushing gun control for years while paying for armed guards or benefiting from taxpayer-funded armed security. Joe Biden, as noted above, who has signed a gun control executive order and legislation, is surrounded by armed Secret Service. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), who famously called to defund the police, paid thousands of dollars of campaign funds for security guards, including an unlicensed guard she has since married.

You can always count on leftists to exempt themselves from their own policies. And, unfortunately, reactions to the tragic Nashville shooting are just another illustration of that.