After Christian School Shooting, White House Claims Trans Community Is 'Under Attack'

Despite the tragic loss of six lives in Monday’s mass shooting at a Christian school by a biological woman who identified as transgender, it sadly appears that little attention is being paid to the victims. Rather, Democrats and the mainstream media have hijacked the narrative and expressed more concern about the potential backlash from the “far right” against the transgender community.

Some radical leftists have gone so far as to blame the state of Tennessee for the shooting because it passed laws that limit the transitioning of children. During Thursday’s press briefing, Karine Jean Pierre seemed to suggest that this may have played a role in the tragic event.

“One of the things that we saw during the midterm elections is that people don’t want their freedoms to be taken,” Jean Pierre said. “They want us to fight for their freedoms. And so it is shameful, it is disturbing. And our hearts go out to those in the trans community as they are under attack right now.”

Oh, is that right? The trans community is under attack now. How can she say such a thing after a trans-identifying female just shot and killed six people, including three children, at a Christian school? How much gall can the White House have?

In his “A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility,” Joe Biden also criticized laws protecting children from being mutilated and butchered by the transgender cult while also perpetuating the conspiracy theory of “trans genocide.”

“But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms. A wave of discriminatory State laws is targeting transgender youth, terrifying families and hurting kids who are not hurting anyone,” he claimed. “An epidemic of violence against transgender women and girls, in particular women and girls of color, has taken lives far too soon.”

He then cited last year’s Club Q shooting in Colorado, which he called “another painful example of this kind of violence — a stain on the conscience of our Nation,” even though the shooter identified as non-binary.

Biden then lauded his administration’s efforts to “ensure that transgender people and the entire LGBTQI+ community can live openly and safely.” The same sadly cannot be said for Christians, who have frequently been targeted with acts of domestic terrorism on his watch, with virtually no protection from his administration. Pro-life pregnancy centers have been targeted with violence with nary a peep from Biden.