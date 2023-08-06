Pence Says He Would Testify Against Trump in Jan. 6 Trial: 'We'll Obey The Law'

Former Vice President Mike Pence was asked on “Face The Nation” Sunday if he’d be willing to testify against former President Donald Trump, who is facing decades behind bars over his actions leading up to the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021.

“It is a matter of public interest, Mr. Vice President, if this case comes to trial, would you be a witness against the president?” CBS News host Margaret Brennan asked.

“You know, I didn’t want anything to do with the January 6 committee. That was a partisan committee on Capitol Hill,” Pence responded.

“I have no plans to testify, but people can be confident we’ll obey the law. We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth,” Pence added.

Pence played a key role in the latest indictment of Trump. Special Counsel Jack Smith included the former vice president’s personal notes from the days leading up to the Capitol protests as evidence against Trump. The notes, used by the Department of Justice to portray Trump as Hitler 2.0, were contemporaneous and included in Smith’s indictment of Trump.

Pence’s notes detail that Trump told the former vice president that the DOJ was “finding major infractions” related to the 2020 presidential election.

The notes also reveal that Trump “berated” Pence when the then-vice president said he had no constitutional authority that would permit him to reject the certification of electoral college votes.

“You’re too honest,” Trump replied to Pence, according to the indictment. “Hundreds of thousands are gonna hate your guts.… People are gonna think you’re stupid.”

Trump has denied ever calling Pence “too honest” and has said that he never told the then-vice president to ignore the constitution and overturn the election.

“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!” Trump said on Truth Social.

Pence has blasted the former president over his so-called “violate the constitution” remarks, saying that he should never be president again.

“Today’s indictment serves as an important reminder: anyone who puts himself over the Constitution should never be President of the United States,” Pence said. “On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will.”