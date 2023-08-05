Everybody Dance Now! Author Claims Obama Fantasized About Sex With Men

This article will be way more fun if you play the following song as you read it.

During a recent interview with Obama biographer David Garrow, journalist David Samuels stumbled on a few things that America somehow missed.

In his 2017 book about Obama’s early life, “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” Garrow drops some bombs on the Bamster that haven’t made the news, likely because the umpteenth book about the first half-black president went ignored at the time by a nation now fascinated with America’s 45th president, Donald J. Trump.

For starters, Obama stated in his autobiography “Dreams From My Father” that he and his live-in girlfriend, Sheila Miyoshi Jager, broke up after a disagreement involving a play about a black man who embraces his newly-found awareness of black struggles.

Garrow hunted down Miyoshi Jager, something no previous Obama biographer cared, or dared, to do, and she gave a different account for their breakup. Miyoshi Jager, who is not black, says that she and Obama went to a lecture organized by Louis Farrakhan’s Nation of Islam, where the speaker, Steve Cokely, asserted that Jewish doctors throughout Chicago were infecting black babies with AIDS.

She claimed Obama’s newly-discovered “blackness” had caused a bit of a riff between them, but she told Garrow the fight that ended their relationship resulted from Obama’s refusal to call out black racism against Jewish people. Obama had previously proposed to Miyoshi Jager twice.

FACT-O-RAMA! Miyoshi Jager’s Dutch grandparents, Geesje and Hendrik Jager, took in a Jewish girl as their daughter in WWII. Hendrik also found safe homes for roughly 50 other Dutch children. Their bravery in the face of the Nazis earned them the honor of “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem.

Garrow further reveals that yet another former girlfriend, Alex McNear, who dated Obama at Occidental College, sent him copies of letters written by Obama. One paragraph was redacted. When asked about it, McNear simply stated that it involved homosexuality.

Garrow spoke of Obama’s letters to McNear:

Barack’s love letters to Alex, if they are actually love letters, are hard to read. Not just because they’re so poorly written, but because of the clear lack of any human interest in the person he’s writing to. The letters are completely performative. She may as well have been a tree or some kind of theater backdrop. Maybe all young men are guilty of this fault, but these examples seem pretty egregious.

McNear would later sell the letters, and they ended up at the Emory University Archives. Now public, no one bothered to read, or perhaps no one bothered to report, what the redacted paragraph contained.

Obama wrote to ex-girlfriend — ‘I fantasize about having sex with men

Garrow sent a friend to Emory who viewed the unredacted letter. He wrote back to Garrow that the paragraph is about how Obama “repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men.”

Garrow goes on to suggest that Obama’s book “Dreams of My Father” is “a crock. It’s not history. It’s all make-believe. Who knows what the real story is?”

The interview is long but interesting. Garrow and Samuels discuss how Obama is the first president in decades not to leave Washington after his term ended and, more sinisterly, why none of D.C.’s hundreds of reporters don’t sit outside his mansion and take note of which White House officials are stopping by, suggesting that Obama may have his hands in the Biden administration.

