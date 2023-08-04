Yes, the Biden Administration Is Obama’s Third Term

Having written a book called “The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama,” I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been asked if I plan to write an updated or new version about Joe Biden. I’ve also been asked who I think is worse. To me, the answer is far more complicated than pointing to either man and declaring one measurably worse than the other.

Perhaps the main reason for this is that I frankly see the Biden administration as Barack Obama’s third term.

Obama has publicly expressed his desire to continue governing from afar. “I used to say if I can make an arrangement where I had a stand-in or front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats looking through the stuff, and I could sort of deliver the lines while someone was doing all the talking and ceremony, I’d be fine with that because I found the work fascinating,” he told Stephen Colbert back in 2015.

Perhaps it was a joke, but you shouldn’t be laughing. In almost every way possible, Joe Biden has brought this country back to Obama-era malaise. Having written so much about Obama’s presidency, I found it immediately obvious that as bad as Joe Biden’s policies have been, they weren’t exactly original. The current battle over men in women’s sports links back to Barack Obama’s unilateral reinterpreting of Title IX to include gender identity. Donald Trump had reversed the Obama-era change, but Joe Biden brought it back. Trump’s efforts, as good as they were, couldn’t change the fact that Obama had opened Pandora’s Box.

And that’s hardly the only issue on which Biden recycled Obama’s policies. Barely a moment passed after he took the oath of office when he signed a slew of executive orders resetting the country back to the Obama-era status quo. With the help of Obama administration retreads brought back into the federal government, Obama’s destructive policies on immigration and energy were here once again — as were all their negative consequences. Immigrants are flooding the southern border, just as they were under Obama but in even greater numbers, bringing in deadly drugs, child sex trafficking, and countless potential Democrat voters. Obama’s war on coal, oil, and gas is back on, prices are near $4.00 a gallon again, and now our reserves are depleted. Joe Biden even tried to bring back Barack Obama’s disastrous Iran nuclear deal, which Donald Trump killed — complete with secret negotiations in order to avoid congressional oversight.

Obama’s IRS scandal and Russiagate were scary examples of how a corrupt administration could weaponize the federal government against his political enemies — and Joe Biden is following in Obama’s footsteps. With the help of Merrick Garland, Obama’s failed Supreme Court pick, as attorney general, virtually no one who goes against the Biden agenda is safe. Whether you’re a concerned parent at a school board meeting or a former president, you’ll be treated like a domestic terrorist who must be stopped.

Everything Joe Biden has done to hurt our country was possible because Obama had already done it. Biden may have taken things further than Obama had at times, but Obama laid the foundation for Joe Biden to be the disaster that he is. Obama wanted to be transformative, and Joe Biden is merely finishing the job.