Is George Stephanopoulos Setting ABC Up for Another Trump Lawsuit?

It’s been just two days since severe flooding hit parts of Texas, and of course, the left is out in full force trying to blame the tragedy on Donald Trump. Leftists, who have been desperate to pin some scandal on Trump ever since he returned to the White House, have been pushing false claims that DOGE cuts left the National Weather Service unable to provide advance warning about potential flash floods.

And right on cue, ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pushed this narrative on Sunday’s edition of “This Week,” with claims that staffing shortfalls in the region’s weather offices may have played a role in the delayed response.

“We're also learning that there were significant staffing shortfalls to the National Weather Service’s offices in the region,” Stephanopoulos told ABC News correspondent Mireya Villarreal.

Villarreal didn’t seem to want to go there.

“You know, George, as of right now, the local county officials really didn’t want to address that just yet,” she said. “What they are telling us is they expected between four and six inches of rain—that is what weather experts told them. The National Weather Service as well. They also knew that in remote locations, they might get anywhere from eight to ten inches. But this amount of rain, in such a short amount of time, it was very difficult to navigate.”

As we’ve reported before, social media has been flooded with posts pushing the false narrative that budget cuts to the National Weather Service (NWS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) left Texans exposed—and that the NWS failed to issue proper warnings. These claims, of course, are completely baseless and easily debunked. For one thing, the NWS issued a flood warning more than 12 hours before flood, and the flash flood warning came more than three hours advance:

Meanwhile, the left-leaning outlet WIRED reported that meteorologists who spoke with them indicated “that the NWS accurately predicted the risk of flooding in Texas and could not have foreseen the extreme severity of the storm.”

In short, the left—and their media allies—are once again shamelessly exploiting a tragedy to score political points, and they’re doing it by spreading flat-out lies. And it’s a particularly bad look for ABC News, which only recently found itself writing a massive check to President Trump after George Stephanopoulos repeatedly and falsely claimed that Trump had been found liable for rape in the E. Jean Carroll case.

That was a complete fabrication. The jury made it crystal clear: Carroll had not proven her rape allegation, not even under the lower civil burden of proof.

But that didn’t stop Stephanopoulos from parroting the lie over and over again on national television—until ABC was forced to settle the defamation lawsuit for a staggering $15 million. Now, here we are again, and the question has to be asked: is George Stephanopoulos trying to get sued a second time? After costing his network millions once for lying about Trump, you’d think he’d finally learn to tell the truth. Apparently not.

