Democrats Say Biden-Trump Rematch Is Likely: 'We Have to Take It Seriously'

Democrats are clearly afraid of former President Donald Trump. Not only do they want to imprison Trump for life and potentially execute him, but they are now admitting the possibility that the former president and President Joe Biden could go head-to-head in 2024 — with Trump likely winning.

The warning came from several Democrats who yearn to see Joe Biden in the White House for another four years as the president embarks on his journey to further destroy America.

“Donald Trump can win, number one. … Number two, I think that the third parties can take away enough votes to make Donald Trump win. Number three, we cannot underestimate the dissatisfied mood of the public and his ability to mobilize voters,” Celinda Lake, a 2020 Biden pollster, said, according to Politico. “I think there’s going to be a very close race. He seems impervious no matter how many indictments. You can run for president from jail.”

Trump’s “support is still very much organic, so I’m very clear-eyed about it,” Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) said in an interview. “I hear some Republicans who are not on the Trump train say that it’s a ticket to defeat — that it’s not a threat. The threat is that he could come back. We have to take it seriously.”

“My impression is that they are far more disciplined as a staff around him, making decisions, getting out content, moving quickly,” while also being “nimble” and purposeful in decision-making, Faiz Shakir, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) 2020 campaign manager, said.

Are Democrats entering panic mode? They’re running around in circles, pulling their blue hair out of their heads. They are truly afraid of Trump’s chances of defeating Biden in 2024, despite trying to deprive the former president of his freedom.

Some Democrats, however, expressed optimism that they will be able to defeat the former president — which is unlikely to happen.

“Looking back at 2020, we do have a playbook that works against the guy. But you can’t rest on your laurels about it,” Pat Dennis, president of American Bridge 21st Century, a key Democratic PAC, said. “For us, it is: We know how to beat this guy. Let’s beat him again. Let’s take him extremely seriously. Do not underestimate him for a second.”

Trump is currently facing up to life in prison and potentially the death penalty as he faces a series of indictments ranging from his alleged hoarding of classified documents to his actions surrounding the Capitol protests of Jan. 6, 2021, and his alleged “falsifying” of business records.