The Morning Briefing: Unhinged Dems' Trumped-Up Trump Witch Hunt Sleazily Rolls Along

The longest, most pathetic public display of daddy issues ever seen continues to play out as the Democrats continue to try and keep former President Donald Trump from becoming future President Donald Trump.

Yes, these are the same Democrats who frequently insist that they would prefer to face Trump in the general election next year because they think he would be easy to beat. They’re confused. Or concussed. Maybe drunk.

Maybe all three.

Matt covered the last from Indictmentpalooza 2023 for us yesterday:

A D.C. grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump on Tuesday on charges related to Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the Capitol riot on January 6. The 45-page indictment (embedded below) charges Trump with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. “This is nothing more than the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner, and leading by substantial margins,” the Trump campaign said in a statement received by PJ Media.

Depending on which side of the political aisle you’re on, this is either proof that the walls are closing in on Trump for real this time, or just more legal malpractice election interference background noise. One thing is certain — the determined daddy issues Democrats aren’t leaving many people with mixed feelings on the subject. There are many people who have grown weary of a lot of Trump’s antics but who are even more tired of the Democrats’ obsessive desire to destroy him. One more indictment and they may succeed in uniting Republicans in a way that no one from the modern GOP has ever been able to.

I’m not in a position to comment on the legal aspects of this latest indictment, but my good friend and Townhall colleague Kurt Schlichter is. He took advantage of new longform Twitter X to share some thoughts:

No matter how bad you think this disgraceful bogus indictment is, it’s worse. It’s 45 pages of First Amendment protected activity broken up by four captions listing conspiracy statutes that do not apply. It’s not a conspiracy to use free speech and attempt to participate in the… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 1, 2023

Of course, none of the people in Merrick Garland’s Justice Department care if they’re respecting the law when they use it as a political hammer to destroy opponents. In fact, they’re rather brazen about the fact that the DOJ is Joe Biden’s personal rogue goon squad. As we discussed in yesterday’s Briefing, the Democrats don’t worry much about consequences these days because none of them has had to face any in so long. The perverse flip side to that coin is that they’re determined to make anyone who opposes them politically face consequences, most often undeservedly.

Once more, with feeling: what is happening here is straight-up election interference. The Democrats are getting out in front of it earlier than in any previous election. There was a lot of reaction from people on the Right expressing outrage about this. Here are a couple of quotes from a post Catherine wrote yesterday:

Legal expert Mark Levin posted a series of tweets attacking the indictment. “It’s official. Unelected reckless prosecutors and unelected Democrat DC grand jurors are trying to decide the presidential election. Democrat DAs and the earlier indictment, same thing. Talk about attempting to deny voters the right to choose the next president — that IS what this is all about,” Levin angrily posted. Levin said the “outrageous” indictment “reads like a New York Times editorial” instead of “a legitimate indictment,” and he even accused DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith of “destroy[ing] the constitutional electoral system.”

People like to complain about Trump’s behavior but it’s the Democrats who are running roughshod over the American legal system while trying to ruin Trump who are the national embarrassment. They’re dangerous, they’re awful and, as we all know, this isn’t the only way they’re trying to pregame next year’s election.

August Morning Briefing Book(ish) Club Selection

“You Will Own Nothing — Your War with a New Financial World Order and How to Fight Back” by Carol Roth

