In the UK, Trans 'Miss Trenchard' Committed a Crime That Simply Wasn't Ladylike

A transgender female UK national was recently found guilty of raping a fellow woman with “her penis.” The rapist’s defense during the proceedings argued that the victim’s rape claim, now confirmed as factual by a court of law, was “motivated by transphobia.”

“It rubs the lady penis on its skin or else it gets the transphobe smear again” appears to be the new LGBTQ+++™ mantra.

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

A 19-year-old trans-identified male broke down in tears after a Guernsey Royal Court jury unanimously found him guilty of rape on July 28. Despite the serious crime, Freddie Christian Trenchard, also known as Alyssa Christine Trenchard, was released on bail pending sentencing. Trenchard, who was born male but identifies as a “trans femme,” was first reported to police in February of last year, though the crime occurred in the summer of 2021… Despite testimony from the victim in which she details crying throughout the attack and screaming “no,” Trenchard’s defense argued that no intercourse occurred and even accused the victim of being motivated by transphobia… A representative for Guernsey Women’s Rights Network (WRN) who attended the court proceedings told Reduxx that the sexual attack was described by legal professionals as having been committed by a “transgender female” with “her penis.” Jane Roper explained how Trenchard was referred to with feminine pronouns and the honorific term “miss,” even on occasions where the crime was being referenced. Roper said it was “bizarre” to hear statements such as, “Miss Trenchard then penetrated [the complainant] with her penis,” and, “Miss Trenchard then ejaculated on [the complainant’s] back.

I don’t know about you, but that Jane comes off like a real bigot. Everybody knows that historically women have often raped other women with their penises. This is the natural order of things.

This bigot must not have read Newsweek’s seminal treatise on the subject of loving and liberal female penises, “Why a Woman Can Have a Penis: Gender Identity Myths Explained”:

People’s bodies come in all sorts of configurations that don’t match up neatly with this division between male and female, and there’s no straightforward link between a person’s sexed body and their character traits. The system of social organisation based on sex limits people’s choices with no good reason. It ensures that men on the whole have greater power, opportunity and status compared to women.

You see, the false claim that women don’t have penises is actually a relic of the evil Patriarchy™!

Continuing via Newsweek:

On top of this, many people have a subjective sense of themselves as men, women, some other gender, or none at all, known as gender identity. Gender identity is not determined by a person’s body type, personality, or social role. Rather, it’s a matter of how someone feels most comfortable navigating our gendered society.

On a slightly more serious note (not that rape isn’t inherently serious), this is what comes from the adoption of postmodernism as a governing philosophy in which nothing really means anything concrete. Meaning, instead, is assigned at will subjectively by the individual and can be altered on a whim.

In this way, the world becomes an ideological battlefield in which even once universally acknowledged objective realities such as biological sex morph into culture-war footballs, up for grabs. Thus the loudest, most aggressive voices’ preferred realities win out — in this case, the “women have penises, too” brigade.