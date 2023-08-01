Doomsday Cult Mom Learns Her Fate After Being Found Guilty of Killing Her Own Kids

Idaho’s Lori Vallow Daybell, also known as the Doomsday Cult mom, has learned that she will be spending the rest of her life behind bars with no possibility of parole after being found guilty of murdering her own children in cold blood and conspiring to kill her fifth husband’s — yes, fifth — ex-wife on Monday. There’s a Netflix true crime series about Daybell and her crimes, and the whole story is insane.

Here are more details via The Daily Wire:

Vallow Daybell, 50, received a life sentence for the murders of each of her children; her 16-year-old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and 7-year-old adopted son, J.J. She also received a life sentence for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell, who was her current husband Chad Daybell’s ex-wife. Each of those three sentences will be served consecutively, while the judge added two additional life sentences and a 10-year sentence for grand theft, all to be served concurrently, CNN reported.

“Murder is the most serious offense, and the most unimaginable type of murder is to have a mother murdering her own children, and that’s exactly what you did,” Judge Steven W. Boyce went on to say when passing down Vallow Daybell’s sentence. “You were involved in and guilty of conspiring to murder … Tammy Daybell, who had children of her own. And despite the jury convicting you with overwhelming evidence, you still sit here before the court today and said you didn’t do it.”

The judge then pointed out that the so-called Doomsday Cult mom was a stone statue devoid of any real emotion or remorse involving the killing of her children. Vallow Daybell went on to deny that she murdered her kids and went off on a tangent quoting various religious texts during the sentencing.

“Jesus Christ knows that no one was murdered in this case,” she remarked, according to the report from CNN. “Accidental deaths happen, suicides happen, fatal side effects from medications happen.”

Back in May, a jury spent less than a day deliberating on the case before rendering a guilty verdict for the Doomsday Cult mom concerning the brutal slaying of two of her children. Later this year, her husband, Chad Daybell, will be put on trial for the same charges.

Vallow Daybell’s oldest son from a previous marriage said in a written victim impact statement that his younger siblings “Tylee and J.J. brought so much light into this world.”

“Tylee will never have an opportunity to become a mother, wife, or have the career she was destined to have. She’ll never be able to have the life she deserved,” he said in the statement, which prosecutors read aloud on Monday. “J.J. will never be able to grow and spread his light with this world the way he did. He will never have a chance to grow up.”

“I want them to be remembered for who they were,” Colby Ryan continued, “and not to be just a spectacle or a headline to the world.”

Relatives began searching for the children in September 2019, when Vallow Daybell, along with Tylee and J.J., moved to Rexburg, Idaho, to be closer to Chad Daybell, the author of several doomsday books, who said a voice told him to move there for the second coming of Christ. On September 8, 2019, Vallow Daybell and her brother Alex, took Tylee and J.J. to Yellowstone National Park. Tylee was never seen alive again. Two weeks later, on September 23, J.J., who is autistic, was last seen at his school in Idaho. The next day, Vallow Daybell informed the school that he would be homeschooled instead.

Not long after this occurred, Chad’s wife Tammy was discovered dead in her home. At first, authorities said she died of natural causes, but as folks soon discovered, if you have any sort of deep connection to Daybell and you end up dead, it’s probably anything but natural. Police have now opened an investigation into what might have happened to her in light of the man’s connection with the Doomsday Cult mom.

Three weeks later, after Vallow Daybell and Daybell returned to Idaho, police conducted a welfare check on J.J. at the request of his grandmother. According to police, Vallow Daybell said that J.J. was with friends in Arizona and that Tylee had gone to Brigham Young University-Idaho. People then began to question where J.J. and Tylee had gone, and suddenly, Vallow Daybell and Daybell packed up and traveled to Hawaii on the same day police began searching for the children, court documents indicate.

On Dec. 12, 2019, Vallow Daybell’s brother Alex died from a blood clot in Arizona. There was no need to investigate his death any further since the condition ran in the family. A few days later, on Dec. 20, law enforcement officials in Rexburg announced they would be launching a probe into the disappearance of J.J. and Tylee. A month later, the Doomsday Cult mom was slapped with a court order that demanded she produce the kids within five days.

That deadline came and went.

Following that action, police started to put together a case that would justify the arrest of Vallow Daybell. They finally arrested the woman in Kauai on Feb. 20, 2020, and charged her with two counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children.

However, it wasn’t until police searched Chad Daybell’s property in Idaho that summer that they discovered the remains of the two children. Daybell tried to flee from the scene but was nabbed by law enforcement. He was subsequently charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence.