'Progressive' Rachel Maddow Wants to Withhold Humanitarian Aid to Uganda Over 'Anti-Gay' Laws

Here at PJ Media and elsewhere, I’ve covered the passage earlier this year of what’s framed as an “anti-LGBTQ” law in Uganda, at which time the multinational corporate state leaped to condemn Uganda and threaten the flow of humanitarian aid to the impoverished African country.

Here’s what the BBC reported on May 29, 2023 (emphasis added):

In a statement later on Monday, US President Joe Biden described the passing of the law as a “tragic violation of universal human rights”, urging Uganda to repeal the legislation immediately. Mr Biden also said Washington was considering “additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption”. The legislation has also been condemned by Ugandan campaign groups, which have instituted court action to annul the legislation on the grounds that it is discriminatory and it violates the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

Yesterday, Rachel Maddow ramped up the rhetoric, pressing the Biden administration to cut off funding to Uganda for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. State Department program called U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), nominally intended to combat HIV and AIDS in Africa.

“Rachel Maddow reports on how a Ugandan law that includes the death penalty for homosexuality runs afoul of American human rights standards and could cost Uganda hundreds of millions of dollars in crucial U.S. aid money if the Biden administration decides to back its expressed outrage with tough action,” reads the MSNBC blurb for the segment.

Imagine being so lowdown as to blackmail an economically much weaker, allegedly sovereign country with threats to withhold humanitarian aid as a political weapon on national television and still wear the crown of progressivism.

You want to make an omelet, you gotta break some eggs, right?

The globalized LGBTQ+++™ agenda is new-age colonialism. The authoritarian Western governments that export it to the Third World are willing to use any leverage at their disposal to propagate it, including allowing HIV-infected individuals to die due to a lack of healthcare if need be.

On the domestic front, the Brandon entity has used the same tactic to enforce its agenda, this time in the context of withholding funding for public school lunch programs through the USDA in districts that refuse to transition the children under their supervision at the drop of a hat. Because starving kids into submission so as to socially and chemically castrate them is liberal and loving.