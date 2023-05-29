Uganda Passes 'Anti-Gay' Law, Western NGOs and Governments Threaten Sanctions

To kick off the multinational corporate state’s Pride™ month, Uganda has just passed into law one of the most draconian “anti-gay” bills in the modern world.

Via BBC:

It is still among the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world. Homosexual acts are already illegal in Uganda but now anyone convicted faces life imprisonment. The legislation imposes the death penalty for so-called aggravated cases, which include having gay sex with someone below the age of 18 or where someone is infected with a life-long illness including HIV.

While many cultures worldwide are incompatible with LGBTQ+++™ ideology, what makes Uganda stand out is that, while other countries will bend over backward for “foreign aid” (which is usually just a bribe to coerce the government into adopting whatever fashionable social engineering or economic program the World Bank/UNESCO/World Health Organization want), Uganda is putting all of theirs on the line.

In fact, the technocrats are already threatening to revoke it:

In a statement later on Monday, US President Joe Biden described the passing of the law as a “tragic violation of universal human rights”, urging Uganda to repeal the legislation immediately. Mr Biden also said Washington was considering “additional steps, including the application of sanctions and restriction of entry into the United States against anyone involved in serious human rights abuses or corruption”. The legislation has also been condemned by Ugandan campaign groups, which have instituted court action to annul the legislation on the grounds that it is discriminatory and it violates the rights of LGBTQ+ people.

The Western corporate state media is none too pleased to see that, in at least one jurisdiction, its nonstop LGBTQ+++™ social engineering has failed to produce the intended results. Uganda, in their view, should be swimming in transgenders by this point. Instead, the country’s leadership (with popular support, based on polling) appears to be pushing the culture in the opposite direction.

They like to hubristically believe that they have achieved narrative hegemony, so it’s as perplexing as it is infuriating when a provincial outpost on the geopolitical scene has the gall to defy their programming.

The immorality of imposing the West’s gender ideology on countries like Uganda should not be glossed over. I have written previously about this phenomenon, which I have branded LGBTQ+++™ new-age neo-colonialism, because that’s exactly what it is.

While I don’t subscribe to the belief that gays should be imprisoned or executed ISIS-style just for being gay, it is nonetheless refreshing to see Uganda assert its national sovereignty so firmly, even against such immense international pressure from the degenerate UN, U.S. and European Union governments.