California Relying on Fossil Fuels Amid Heat Wave

California, a state whose government has proposed banning fossil fuels entirely, is heavily relying upon them amid a record heat wave swooping across the state.

In fact, California Gov. Newsolini announced in 2020 that he would begin to phase out gasoline-powered cars and that by 2035, the selling of such cars would be pronounced illegal.

Who needs fossil fuels, right?

Well, it seems like everyone in California does, despite the ignorance of the state’s governor.

According to data shared by the California Independent System Operator, over 40% of the state’s total power grid supply was derived from natural gas on Sunday, marking the largest share of any source.

The peak times for the use of natural gas occurred during nighttime and morning hours because solar electricity is unable to fulfill the state’s electricity demand during those times.

“California’s climate goals comes with a high cost that the public needs to understand,” Kevin Slagle, a spokesperson for the Western States Petroleum Association, told Fox News. “The state will need three times the electricity production we have today, 30 times the number of EVs on the road and energy infrastructure will need to be built at a historical pace.”

“While these challenges and the costs associated with them are worked through, the facts are we need natural gas to power our grid,” Slagle added. “Even today with normal temperatures and clear skies, natural gas is the largest contributor to California’s power grid.”

Despite relying heavily on fossil fuels the past week, Newsom still argues that natural gas is responsible for “global warming.”

“The impacts of climate change have never been more clear — the hots continue to get hotter in our state and across the West, putting millions of Californians at risk,” Newsom said on July 11.

“We’re asking everyone to stay alert to changing weather and take the necessary steps to keep themselves and their families safer from deadly heatwaves,” he continued.

This isn’t the first time the climate oligarchs in California have turned to fossil fuels because of the inefficiency of solar power. In September 2022, California’s natural gas power plants generated the majority of the state’s electricity because of a heat wave.

“This is a man-made energy failure and the blame lies squarely with President Biden, Gov. Newsom and every other proponent of this green failure,” Daniel Turner, the founder and executive director of energy group Power The Future, said at the time. “California is the poster child of the green movement, and the state’s struggling families are paying the price.”

I guess fossil fuels are needed after all.