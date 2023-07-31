Leftist Senators Call on Garland To Sue the Oil Industry

Four left-wing senators are urging the Department of Justice to take legal action against major oil companies for misleading Americans about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change. You know, that which was global-cooling-turned-global-warming-turned-climate change. Mainly because the climate refuses to follow the narrative.

Senators Bernie Sanders, Jeffrey A. Merkley, Edward J. Markey, and Elizabeth Warren have sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to sue the major fossil fuel companies. The foursome claims, “The actions of ExxonMobil, Shell, and potentially other fossil fuel companies represent a clear violation of federal racketeering laws, truth in advertising laws, consumer protection laws, and potentially other laws, and the Department must act swiftly to hold them accountable for their unlawful actions.”

You can be sure that Garland will be all too happy to comply if for no other reason than to provide yet another distraction from the news of the day. Oh, and because of climate change. The July 31 letter states that oil companies have had evidence that fossil fuels play a role in climate change for more than 50 years: As early as 1959, Edward Teller warned the American Petroleum Institute that carbon emissions from the burning of fossil fuels would raise global temperatures. In 1975, Shell-backed research concluded that increasing atmospheric carbon concentrations could cause global temperature increases that would drive “major climatic changes” and compared the dangers of burning fossil fuels to nuclear waste.1 Beginning in the late 1970s, Exxon—now ExxonMobil—conducted extensive research on climate change that predicted current rising temperatures “correctly and skillfully.”

The letter also accuses the companies of engaging in a decades-long campaign of obfuscation to keep the public in the dark about the direct correlation between the burning of fossil fuels and climate change. The senators also say both that the American Petroleum Institute made an effort to make climate change a non-issue and that the API asserted that “victory would be achieved” when “recognition of the uncertainties [in climate science] become part of the ‘conventional wisdom.'”

The letter likens the major oil companies to Big Tobacco, stating:

Like with Big Tobacco, the fossil fuel industry’s illegal, coordinated campaign of misinformation has proven tremendously profitable. From 1990 to 2019, the six largest private fossil fuel companies made $2.4 trillion in profits. In 2022, Exxon alone made $56 billion in profits—a record high for a western oil company. Shell reported record earnings of $39.9 billion.10 Chevron made a record $36.5 billion.11 BP made a record $27.7 billion.12 These profits have been made off the backs of people all around the world, especially frontline communities across the globe who have suffered and are suffering from the worst repercussions of climate change.

The senators then go on to blame fossil fuels for droughts, floods, wildfires, and “extreme weather disturbances” before citing Deloitte’s allegation that climate change, driven by fossil fuels, will cost the country $14.5 trillion over the next 50 years.

It is a classic move when it comes to the Left’s climate argument or any argument: cite the evidence that it likes while ignoring or dismissing any data that does not contribute to its manifesto. And that is not science. That is cultism.

One thing you can say about Leftists. When they go to war, it is a full-on, multi-front, scorched-earth attack. They take no prisoners. Leftists may be agendized, greedy, and misguided, but they aren’t stupid. They are, in fact, diabolical. In this current offensive, they will make sure to raze every building and despoil everybody to ensure that there is no way to challenge their supremacy ever again.

Why else would they ignore the mounting evidence of corruption within the Biden family and pursue Trump to the ends of the earth but set their sites on a property manager at Mar-a-Lago as well? Why would the DOJ itself ask a court to send Devon Archer to prison the Saturday prior to his testimony regarding Hunter Biden? None of this is surprising in and of itself since it is obvious that while the Left still feels confident about its coup-in-progress, it wants no loose ends. The only thing that is surprising is that so many Americans remain blasé about the fact that Democrats are so brazen about their corruption. Perhaps these people have drunk their fill of the Kool-Aid and have come back for seconds or thirds. Or maybe they think that while this administration and allies are playing dirty pool, such tactics are necessary and are surely nothing with which they themselves will ever need to contend. Has it ever occurred to them to ask that if Biden is so concerned about climate change, why was his family so involved in natural gas? Never mind Biden’s corruption, Bernie’s hypocrisy, or Warren’s brazen attempt at cultural appropriation. That kind of self-examination is too uncomfortable. It is easier to shout, “Orange Man bad!” “Trans lives matter!” or “Climate change!” than it is to wrestle with the facts.

These people will be dissuaded from their illusion in time. But by then, how late will the hour be?