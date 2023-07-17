The Morning Briefing: Kamala Harris Apparently Wants to Kill Us Now to Save the Climate

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Winterson felt certain that festive suspenders were always the correct choice for drunken Twister parties.

At some point, the Democrats are going to figure out that they shouldn’t let Joe Biden or Kamala Harris speak in public anymore. Seriously, if they’re sticking with these two through next year, they’ll need two tightly managed basement campaigns.

If the fate of the free world weren’t at stake, the gaffe-tastic two people at the top here might even be entertaining. Gather with some friends, mock the uncomfortable relationship that Biden and Harris have with coherence, make an evening of it.

Madame Veep’s latest thought derailment involved some pontificating about green stuff, a subject which lends itself to lunacy. Michael Cantrell covered the story for us:

Vice President Kamala Harris was clearly rooting for Marvel Studios villain Thanos in the “Avengers” movies when he snapped his fingers and reduced the population of the universe by half using the Infinity Gauntlet in a radical progressive idea to try and ensure there were enough resources for those he graciously allowed to live. Why would I say something that strange? Because Kamala Harris said earlier this week that the best way to ensure future generations have clean air and water is to reduce the population, a statement that feels like a line ripped right out of the abovementioned movie.

The actual quote — which we’ll get to in a moment — is classic Harris nonsensicality. She sees some place she wants to go, then immediately wanders off the path. By the time she gets to the end of the thought she couldn’t find her way back to her original point with GPS and a sherpa guide. The boss is obviously not sharing any of his Adderall with Harris.

Here’s what One Heartbeat Away said:

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water,”

Reduce the population so more children can breathe better — there’s that patented Kamala Harris illogic. Her concern for the children who survive the Democrats’ abortion gauntlet that Harris so vocally champions is truly touching.

Michael’s post goes on to cover some of the reaction to Harris’s population-thinning plan, and it’s pretty choice.

I’m still unclear as to how electric vehicles make the water cleaner, but then the greenies don’t place much of a premium on making sense. If we all eat bugs and live like we’re camping in 1897, then the world will magically be a better place. Also plus cows breaking wind or something.

It has to be absolutely brutal for the Democrats right now being saddled with Biden and Harris at the top of the ticket. Yes, there are rumors that they’re going to be replaced (Matt wrote a VIP post about that) but, as I’ve been saying, no one has laid out a clear plan on how exactly that is supposed to happen. Getting both Biden and Harris off the board is problematic. I still don’t think Biden can physically make it through next year, but Harris has no plans to go anywhere.

Meanwhile, we all need to be vigilant and make sure that we’re not caught up in some sort of leftist population reduction initiative.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It’s free and it supports conservative media!

Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. You Won’t (???) Believe What Disney Is Doing to Snow White

Hypocrite John Kerry Jets to Top Polluter China for Friendly Visit

Imploding Cities Will Drag All of Us Down — Even if You Don’t Live Anywhere Near One

Wait, Did Donald Trump Really Just Say He Was Friends With Crooked Hillary?

Let’s do it. Can We Arrest Fauci Now?

Was There Just a Jihad Terror Attack in Fargo, North Dakota?

Senators Duckworth and Tuberville Face Off in Fight Over Military Spending to Promote Abortion

Today in History: An Epic Battle Frees Christian Spain from Muslim Oppression

Sunday Thoughts: Nobody Likes Lukewarm Water

On Thai Medicine (and Science vs. God)

The Non-Political Problems With Disney’s Theme Parks

RFK Jr. Suggests COVID-19 Was a Bio-Weapon ‘Ethnically Targeted’ to Affect White and Black People

Climate Expert: Gas Car Cancellation Is Intended to End Private Transport

Kamala Harris Gets Scorched After Going Full Thanos

Florida County Republican Committees Call on DeSantis to Ban and Test mRNA Shots

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack

Biden Trails Far Behind Trump As Campaign Donations Pile Up

Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers

Many in the 2024 GOP Field Didn’t Fare Well Against the ‘Tucker Stress Test’

Advocates never held accountable for gun control deaths

Massachusetts police chiefs blast proposed gun control package

New Jersey’s new “smart gun” reliability standards are missing something vitally important

Is this the dumbest Democratic campaign ad ever?

Patience in the harvest: Sunday reflection

Oh. AP: San Fran’s real problem is a lack of diversity

Facebook and Google Got Your Tax Info and They’re Not Sorry

Tucker Takes Down Chris Christie, Long Distance, Even Without an Interview

New Court Cases May Prevent Churches From Bullying By LGBT Activists

Meme perfectly captures the effect of minimum wage laws that liberals never talk about

‘It’s indecent’: Mike Pompeo shares a perspective on the future of Social Security

Authoritarian much? Boston mayor provides list of political enemies to police

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #79: The Biden Administration’s Censorship Fetish Is Getting Worse

VodkaPundit, Part deux. Florida Man Friday: He Hid WHAT, WHERE?

Free Market Objectors Disbelieve in ‘Freedom Itself’: Milton Friedman and Economic Truths

Is Hunter Biden Really Sober?

Irony? Professor Teaching Propaganda Course Barred From Challenging COVID Propaganda

It’s Not Hysterical Alarmism to Worry About a Nuclear War

Democrats Whisper That Joe Biden Will Be Replaced in 2024

The Jan. 6 Political Prisoner Speech Trump Should Start Every Rally With

Is This Really a Smart Move for Ron DeSantis?

GOLD MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Around the Interwebz

‘Laugh-In’ Producer George Schlatter Dishes On Television Golden Age In New Memoir

Bizarre ancient sea creature brings evolution mystery to the surface

A Tale of Two Creeps: Radiohead, Stone Temple Pilots, and the Great ‘Creep’ Face-Off of 1992

Smells Like Onion

New Liver Can Really Handle Its Scotch https://t.co/egUZXfdIZ8 pic.twitter.com/xLitQDlHjt — The Onion (@TheOnion) July 16, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery