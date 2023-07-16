Hypocrite John Kerry Jets to Top Polluter China for Friendly Visit

Prime hypocrite John Kerry, just after angrily emphasizing to Congress he doesn’t own a private jet, flew on a jet to China to hobnob with officials of the world’s biggest polluter. Because the one thing you can never expect from climate alarmists is a connection to reality.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry arrived in China Sunday for yet another visit with the genocidal Chinese Communist Party (CCP), according to Breitbart. This comes soon after other Biden officials Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen paid embarrassingly pandering visits to China. Why do the Democrats seem so eager to keep legitimizing the CCP? Breitbart called the visits “part of the White House’s desire to smooth relations with the Chinese Communist government ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

Kerry’s visit is especially ridiculous considering China is not only the world’s biggest polluter but currently increasing its coal mining. Also, according to The China Show, Chinese companies burn “recyclables” (electronics, etc.) on a large scale inside of buildings. The Show also says China reportedly takes loads of waste (plastics, etc.) from other countries and simply drops it in the middle of the ocean. Will Kerry be challenging the CCP on any of that?

Breitbart said Kerry aims to coordinate with CCP officials “with respect to increasing implementation and ambition and promoting a successful COP28.” Good luck with that one.

Breitbart added:

In 2021 alone Kerry took “48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons” since he first took the position in the Biden administration. That figure has jumped since as Kerry shows no sign of stepping away from the private departure lounge canapés and cocktails just yet.

Of course, climate alarmism is an unscientific hoax; climate predictions have been wrong consistently for 50 years now. Recent evidence showed that there hasn’t been global warming in eight years and fossil fuel CO2 emissions aren’t enough to drive global warming. Not to mention, carbon is necessary for life to exist…

Exclusively for our VIPs: Good News: Kerry Swears U.S. Will Not Pay ‘Climate Reparations’ to Poor Countries

I already wrote about how Climate Depot’s Marc Morano slammed Kerry’s climate hypocrisy on Fox Business Thursday:

Now, keep in mind when John Kerry was confronted publicly last time was in Iceland. He flew on a private jet to Iceland to pick up an environmental award, and he gave the original defense, the equivalent of ‘Do you know who I am? I am so important I have to fly a private jet. I am trying to save the climate.’ But he doesn’t have time to be with the masses on a commercial airplane. What he said today was, ‘I don’t own a private jet’, and ‘We don’t own one,’ meaning his wife owned one — until last year. And now he says he has been on only one flight and that goes against a lot of contradictory evidence. There is evidence that shows that since the Biden administration started, he has been on several dozen private jet flights.

Chalk up yet another jet flight. All to have respectful meetings with the increasingly polluting CCP. But when your whole ideology is based on an unscientific hoax, I guess nothing you do has to make sense.