Good News: Kerry Swears U.S. Will Not Pay 'Climate Reparations' to Poor Countries

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry got a little testy in his appearance before a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing when he was asked about how he can justify travel on a private, carbon-spewing jet while shaking his finger at “climate polluting” countries like the U.S.

“I just don’t agree with your facts, which began with the presentation of one of the most outrageously persistent lies that I hear, which is this private jet,” Kerry said during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing. “We don’t own a private jet. I don’t own a private jet. I personally have never owned a private jet. And obviously it’s pretty stupid to talk about coming in a private jet from the State Department up here. I just honestly, if that’s where you want to go, go.”

Kerry is absolutely, 100% correct; he does not own a private jet. He has never owned a private jet.

However, his wife Teresa Heinz-Kerry owned Flying Squirrel LLC, a charter company. Her husband owned a $1 million stake in the company.

So Kerry’s fake indignation should be placed in the context that he’s lying and knows he’s lying.

Fox News:

Fox News Digital exclusively reported last year that the Kerry family jet, a Gulfstream GIV-SP, made a total of 48 trips lasting more than 60 hours and emitted an estimated 715,886 pounds, or 325 metric tons, of carbon since President Biden was sworn into office. A spokesperson for Kerry told Fox News Digital this year that the family sold the jet to a New York-based hedge fund during the summer of 2022. Kerry has previously defended his use of private jets to travel. In 2019, he told Icelandic reporter Jóhann Bjarni Kolbeinsson that he has to “fly to meet with people and get things done,” that he had devoted his life to fighting climate change and that he offsets his carbon consumption.

Communist apparatchiks used to claim that they deserved to shop in special stores with Western goods and enjoyed other perks that only the most favored citizens had available to them because they gave their lives to the Communist state. If he “got things done,” then why is everyone saying we’re all going to die?

The one big of good news that came out of the Foreign Affairs Committee hearing was that the United States will never, ever, ever — cross our hearts and hope to die — never pay “climate reparations.”

Says Kerry.

At the annual climate change conference last year, attendees established the outlines of an agreement that seeks to compensate low-income countries for the losses and damages they’re experiencing because of climate change. Obviously, it’s impossible to say what damages are from normal weather patterns, what damages are caused by natural climate change, and what damages are caused by anthropogenic climate change. It’s a ludicrous exercise invented by poor countries to lay a guilt trip on rich countries and extort as much cash from them as they can.

When asked by committee chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) if the U.S. would ever pay climate reparations. Kerry said, “No, under no circumstances.”

CNBC:

“Very good, I’m glad to hear you say that,” Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., chairman of the committee, said in response. Sitting alongside a large placard entitled “What are you committing the United States to?,” Mast then placed a “no” sign next to the corresponding box on climate reparations. “I do have a ‘no,’ I’ll put it up there,” he said. Kerry, appearing to reaffirm his view on loss and damage payments, added, “Why don’t you create an exclamation point beside it too … ?” Mast obliged, saying he was glad they both had agreement on the issue. “There you go, there’s your exclamation point,” he said.

This issue is far from dead, and it’s more likely than not that poorer countries will find a way to squeeze cash out of richer countries — cash that will mysteriously find its way into Swiss and Cayman Islands bank accounts of the very rich in the third world.