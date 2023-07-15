Columns
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #79: The Biden Administration's Censorship Fetish Is Getting Worse

By Stephen Kruiser 8:00 AM on July 15, 2023
(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

Because we’re both professional comedians and writers, Kevin and I are obviously heavily dependent upon the freedom to express ourselves. For most of our careers, we didn’t have to worry about that freedom going away.

Now, the President of the United States is going to court make people like us shut up.

We discuss the legal back-and-forth that’s been going on for the last week and explore the utter fascist creepiness of the Biden administration’s love affair with censorship.

Hours after we were done recording, there was good news about the legal wrangling.

We’ve also got an “Unwoke Comedy Tour” update.

Enjoy the pony ride!

Stephen Kruiser

