Kamala Harris Gets Scorched After Going Full Thanos

Vice President Kamala Harris was clearly rooting for Marvel Studios villain Thanos in the “Avengers” movies when he snapped his fingers and reduced the population of the universe by half using the Infinity Gauntlet in a radical progressive idea to try and ensure there were enough resources for those he graciously allowed to live.

Why would I say something that strange? Because Kamala Harris said earlier this week that the best way to ensure future generations have clean air and water is to reduce the population, a statement that feels like a line ripped right out of the abovementioned movie.

According to The Daily Wire, Harris made the comments during a speech delivered at Coppin State University, located in Baltimore, where she was discussing the designation of a whopping $20 billion put toward so-called “green energy” projects.

“When we invest in clean energy and electric vehicles and reduce population, more of our children can breath clean air and drink clean water,” Harris went on to say during her address, which then prompted her to get dragged by people like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.). She deserved every bit of what she got too.

Kamala Harris: “When we invest in clean energy…and reduce population, more of our children can breathe clean air and drink clean water!” *roaring applause* pic.twitter.com/GOCDjraRXg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2023

“Reducing population is [nuts],” Musk stated on Twitter, which he owns. “We need to increase population.”

This reaction from Musk is not at all surprising. He’s been stating for quite some time now that the trend of declining birth rates worldwide, including right here in the United States, will have a very negative impact on the future. He went so far as to say that, “most people in the world are operating under the false impression that there are too many people.”

Massie pondered aloud — digitally speaking — “Are you the population she wants to reduce?” This prompted conservative commentator Steve Deace of The Blaze to reply, “Thomas Malthus lives! Granted, he sounds dumber than I remember…”

The Notorious MTG, otherwise known as Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, also struck at Kamala Harris, asking if the vice president was referring to abortion or assisted suicide when talking about reducing the human population.

“Or what means are you suggesting to reduce population in [order] to help public health?” the congresswoman asked.

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt fired at Kamala Harris, stating that she said “the quiet part out loud regarding her and other climate alarmists very anti human [sic] ideology and their desire to ‘reduce population.’”

“Reducing population has always been a goal of climate alarmists. It was the premise of John Holdren’s book Ecoscience, and Obama made him climate czar,” political commentator Stephen Miller explained.

It seems the White House was none too pleased with the phrasing used by Harris during the speech because a transcript for it edited out the word “population” and replaced it with “pollution.” Nothing like a little revisionist history in action.

No matter how hard they try to spin the narrative, it’s too late. As noted above, Harris said the unspoken part out loud. There is video footage that cannot be unseen at this point. The roast of Kamala Harris was well deserved, as the ideas she is pushing forward are absolutely absurd.

