Florida County Republican Committees Call on DeSantis to Ban and Test mRNA Shots

A county-level GOP committee is pleading with Florida governor Ron DeSantis to take administrative action against the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots, which it characterizes as “biological weapons.”

Via Raw Story (emphasis added):

The Brevard County Republican Executive [Committee] voted by a supermajority this week to call upon Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to ban sale and distribution of Covid “and all related vaccines” in the state… The nonbinding resolution also demanded that “Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody seize all remaining doses in the state for safety testing, ‘on behalf of the preservation of the human race,’ the resolution states,” the report said. The resolution is part of a trend among GOP county officials in the state, and “closely mirrors” a measure advanced in February in Lee County. Last month a similar resolution was passed in Tampa Bay Hillsborough County, bringing the total to more than half a dozen counties.

“The nonbinding resolution… goes to DeSantis, Brevard County’s legislative delegation and state party leaders, joining similar motions of support from committees in more than half a dozen other counties,” per Florida Today.

The second demand highlighted above — that the remaining doses be confiscated for testing — is particularly interesting given the evidence, as I reported previously at PJ Media, that the rates of adverse effects reported following injection of these products vary dramatically from batch to batch to such an extent as to be inexplicable unless it is assumed that they contain different ingredients.

Via European Journal of Clinical Investigation (emphasis added):

Vaccination has been widely implemented for mitigation of coronavirus disease-2019 (Covid-19), and by 11 November 2022, 701 million doses of the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) had been administered and linked with 971,021 reports of suspected adverse effects (SAEs) in the European Union/European Economic Area (EU/EEA).1 Vaccine vials with individual doses are supplied in batches with stringent quality control to ensure batch and dose uniformity.2 Clinical data on individual vaccine batch levels have not been reported and batch-dependent variation in the clinical efficacy and safety of authorized vaccines would appear to be highly unlikely. However, not least in view of the emergency use market authorization and rapid implementation of large-scale vaccination programs, the possibility of batch-dependent variation appears worthy of investigation. We therefore examined rates of SAEs between different BNT162b2 vaccine batches administered in Denmark (population 5.8 million) from 27 December 2020 to 11 January 2022… The observed variation in SAE [severe adverse event] rates and seriousness between BTN162b2 vaccine batches in this nationwide study was contrary to the expected homogenous rate and distribution of SAEs between batches. In conclusion, the results suggest the existence of a batch-dependent safety signal for the BNT162b2 vaccine, and more studies are warranted to explore this preliminary observation and its consequences.

Unless the Florida government or some other entity with sufficient motivation and resources looks into this further, we are going to be left with mere speculation. It goes without saying that the governments of New York and Florida, NIH at the national level, Pfizer, WHO, or any other group, are not going to take an active and objective interest in working out what explains the above findings. They would rather brush it all under the rug.

So thank God for the Brevard County GOP in this regard, and here’s hoping that DeSantis enthusiastically acquiesces to the committee’s demands.