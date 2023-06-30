The Morning Briefing: Clarence Thomas Flexes All Over SCOTUS Diversity Hire Ketanji Brown Jackson in Affirmative Action Opinion

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends, Shawna never failed to please the quilting bee with her Spam snacks.

The thoroughly racist policy known as affirmative action was finally given a groin kick by the Supreme Court of the United States. Once again, thank you, President Trump.

Predictably, the lefties lost their tiny minds over this. They quiver themselves into fits when their racism isn’t protected by law. They have to keep minority voters in lockstep place, after all.

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson (I still want to type “Jackson Brown” because I’m a kid from the ’70s) wrote a dissenting opinion that proved why she should not be on the Court. She is part of President LOLEightyonemillion’s ongoing promise to give Black women high profile jobs. For any of the lefties out there who want to scream “RAAAAAACISMMMM!” I will say this: The United States of America is blessed with millions upon millions of brilliant Black women. The Democrats just don’t seem to know any of them.

Joe Biden managed to do something that most thought was impossible: he nominated a woman to the Supreme Court who is dumber than Sonia Sotomayor. Props, Big Guy, that was quite the task.

Justice Brown Jackson’s break from eating paste to write the dissenting opinion was absolutely torn apart by one of the greatest Americans in history: Justice Clarence Thomas. Matt wrote the story for us:

“Accordingly, JUSTICE JACKSON’s race-infused world view falls flat at each step. Individuals are the sum of their unique experiences, challenges, and accomplishments,” Thomas wrote. “What matters is not the barriers they face, but how they choose to confront them. And their race is not to blame for everything—good or bad—that happens in their lives. A contrary, myopic world view based on individuals’ skin color to the total exclusion of their personal choices is nothing short of racial determinism.” Oh, but he wasn’t done yet. “JUSTICE JACKSON then builds from her faulty premise to call for action, arguing that courts should defer to ‘experts’ and allow institutions to discriminate on the basis of race,” Thomas continued. “Make no mistake: Her dissent is not a vanguard of the innocent and helpless. It is instead a call to empower privileged elites, who will ‘tell us [what] is required to level the playing field’ among castes and classifications that they alone can divine. […] Then, after siloing us all into racial castes and pitting those castes against each other, the dissent somehow believes that we will be able—at some undefined point—to “march forward together” into some utopian vision.”

Everything Isn’t Awful

Bee Me

Hollywood Concerned As They're Running Out Of Beloved Movie Heroes To Turn Into Sad, Pathetic Old Failures https://t.co/oapW84h4Ka pic.twitter.com/1ACQbfLcUG — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 28, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Dean Martin with one of the greatest heckler lines ever, the Rickles absolutely buries him. Look at how hard Bob Hope laughs.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].