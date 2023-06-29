CLOWN ALERT: AP Claims Canada's Smoke Is Now Racist

Nothing helps a leftist commie sleep better than climbing onto their moral gelding and pointing out supposed “racism,” no matter how insane their claim is.

The Associated Press (AP) has spectacularly beclowned itself in a brief video — lasting only 1:35, a record for such stupidity — by suggesting the smoke blowing over from Canadian wildfires is racist.

FACT-O-RAMA! The jackpuddings at Time Magazine believe even babies are racist.

The video opens with a Hispanic man skateboarding in my hometown of Detroit, followed by the words, “Haze from Canada’s wildfires shrouds broad swath of U.S. Quentin Hernandez skateboarded for an hour in Detroit on Wednesday… The conditions were less than ideal… Smoky air from Canada’s wildfires shrouded the Motor City…”

No racism yet, unless you consider that Detrot’s population is 77.9% black and only 7.8% Hispanic, yet AP decided to get footage of one of the city’s few Hispanic kids instead of a black youngster.

Quentin claims, “It looks like it wants to rain really bad, but like, a storm wants to come. But yeah it just, it just sits like this all day, lives. Smoke just sits in there.”

I have no idea what that means, or how it relates to racist smoke, but I don’t want to leave anything out.

Then more words appear. Will this prove racism? We are at the 0:33 mark, and I’ve yet to see Canadian smoke disguised as a rampaging herd of Klansman.

The next block reads:

The air prompted warnings to stay inside and exacerbated health risks for people already suffering from industrial pollution.

I detect some racism coming…

More B-roll footage of cars and trucks driving around Detroit.

The impacts are particularly hard on poor and minority communities that are more likely to live near polluting plants.

Oh really?

Sterling Heights, Mich., a suburb of Detroit, where my parents lived after leaving Hockeytown, has a bevy of factories, many of which were no more than three miles from their home. Pssst, my parents were white people. I have photos — and DNA — to back this up. In fact, 82.2% of Sterling Heights is white.

FACT-O-RAMA! Detroit has been hemorrhaging auto factories and jobs for decades. Sixty-one plants have closed since 1979. The first factory to open in 30 years took place in 2021 when Jeep opened a plant.

The video then cuts to a factory near an elementary school, both of which are located in the nearby suburb of Dearborn, which is 86.7% white.

The video then cuts to a black dude (finally!) with the words:

Detroit, a mostly black city with a poverty rate of about 30%, had the worst air quality in the U.S. on Wednesday.

The black man states, “Many communities face this way too often, right? While this wildfire smoke allows unfortunately many people to feel this burden. This is a burden that far too long communities have faced day in and day out.”

SPECULATION-O-RAMA! I’m beginning to feel this tragic script was written by Kamala Harris.

The video then cuts to a shot of U.S. Bank Stadium, located in Minneapolis, with the following:

Smoke hung in the air in St. Louis and Louisville, Kentucky, as well in Minneapolis where Hadley Steffen cut short her run.

Hadley is a white woman who states, “Yeah, honestly, today just feels a bit more muggy. And I did try to run. I was, I ran for about a mile and a half and I could just feel my breathing is a little bit different. So that’s why I ended up walking the end.”

As Hadley speaks, a black man — breathing the same supposedly racist air — walks behind her. The bigoted woman — rife with white privilege — clearly can’t see the hatred in the smoke she shares with the black dude.

The video closes back in Detroit where Quentin — with a background of sad, bigoty music — continues to ride his skateboard on a hazy day.

What have we learned?

We have learned that, despite the best efforts of the racism-starved bahookie heads at AP, smoke isn’t racist. Many of the Detroit area factories, most of which are no longer producing cars, are closed. There are a lot of factories in the nearby, white suburbs.

At least 61 factories have closed since I was a kid who grew up inhaling auto factory fumes and a yearly dose of Canadian wildfire smoke. I didn’t complain or blame racism. I proudly huffed the non-bigoted pollution — and Canadian wildfire smoke — in a diverse neighborhood.

Kumbaya, my Lord, Kumbaya.

If you want to see how insanely eager the lefties are to find “racism” check out this moonbat below.