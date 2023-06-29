Leftist Legal Hit Team Targets 2020 Trump Election Lawyers for Career Assassination

Using the Democrat lawfare rules we’re operating under now, when should a lawyer be punished and disbarred? Answer: when the wrong lawyer gives advice to a client with which the Left disagrees. This is a simple but accurate way to describe what a leftist army of lawyers is seeking to do to any lawyer who attempted to dispute the results of the 2020 presidential election in an effort to stop voter impersonation and fraud. Of course, the effort is brought by no less than the chief leftist henchman, David Brock, a.k.a. Mr. Media Matters, and another group.

Brock’s ad hoc group, The 65 Project, aims to go after all attorneys who filed “65 lawsuits across the country to overturn the legitimate election results.” That’s Leftspeak for efforts to count legal votes, check signatures, and explore why there were more votes than actual voters in some areas of the country. Brock wants these lawyers disbarred and brought up on any charges they can magic up against them for their crazy ideas.

Another organization, the States United Democracy Center, has made a complaint against John Eastman. Eastman is the former dean of a Southern California law school who legally advised President Donald Trump during and after the 2020 election believing that election chicanery had taken place. Eastman is currently undergoing a “trial” for his wrongthink and “misinformation.” He’s already been forced to retire from Chapman University’s Fowler School of Law.

States United Democracy Center is a “nonpartisan organization” helmed by Norm Eisen, an Obama apparatchik, and Christine Todd Whitman, at one time a registered Republican and former New Jersey governor, who seeks to hector the California state bar to strip Eastman of his bar card. The people behind the 65 Project copied States United Democracy Center’s idea and then cut and paste ethics complaints and sent them to every state bar association and legal licensing entity where any Trump-related attorney plied their trade.

As usual, the effort isn’t so much to get these people disbarred, though it’s a plus for them if it happens. It is what major leaguers call a purpose pitch — a beanball. The group aims to scare any attorney from helping Trump. It has the added effect of serving as a warning shot to all attorneys that if they challenge the Left’s switcheroo in the voting laws prior to the 2020 election they’re going to make their lives a paperwork hell of the first order. The net effect would be to limit election legal theories to Democrat-approved ones by self-censorship.

The riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is the leitmotif against which these ethics complaints and bar charges are brought. It doesn’t work without the “insurrection!” Bringing up a complaint for legal advice in any other setting would be laughed out of even the most woke board of professional responsibility. And the Left knows this.

Even The Washington Post’s unhinged columnist Greg Sargent, who has been cheerleading the effort against Eastman for being “coup plotter[s],” admits that the effort is “genuinely novel.” That means that like the “novel coronavirus” no one has seen this poison before.

Sargent writes that “hundreds of ordinary people have been convicted of attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, yet not one member of Trump’s inner circle of coup-plotters has faced real accountability for it.” Eastman, he claims, “manufactured the bogus theory behind Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 election loss could lose his law license — making him the first elite insurrectionist to pay a serious professional price for the coup attempt.”

Sargent confuses “manufacturing” a “theory” and advising a client with picking up a weapon and storming the castle. Neither of which Eastman did. He wants to sell the idea that an attorney advising Trump fomented the riot because he believed the election had somehow been stolen. But, of course, conveniently left out of the polemic is the acknowledgment of all the efforts by individuals, groups, and law enforcement to start something that day — irrespective of any ideas Eastman may have had in his head.

Sargent’s and the Left’s logical problem brings up a sauce for the goose and sauce for the gander question. Is it a coup attempt, Greg, to “manufacture a bogus theory” like Leftist attorneys planned before the pandemic-addled election to turn the election to Biden? We know thanks to our own lying eyes and the master plan outlined in the post-election Time Magazine article ticking off the conspiracy to change the laws (outside of state constitutions) to “save… the 2020 election” with millions upon millions of outside dollars infused into local election offices, universal mail-ballots and the like. So while it may not be the Kraken, according to another Trump attorney these people are trying to ruin, it’s not against the law to proffer a legal theory to a client about “creative lawyering,” as Eastman’s attorney in another matter told me on my Adult in the Room Podcast (see video below). Civil rights lawyer Harvey Silverglate says Eastman “is a serious lawyer and he’s being treated like he’s some kind of insurrectionist fascist. It is unbelievable.” The liberal attorney says these complaints against Eastman “boggle the mind.” “When I was in law school, that was called creative lawyering. Coming up with a theory that nobody else — he’s brilliant by the way — coming up with a legal theory that nobody else has thought about,” he says. “And it’s a legal theory! He wasn’t suggesting bringing in the army! He wasn’t suggesting bringing in rifles! He was a lawyer with a legal theory, and he’s being looked at as a criminal,” says a disgusted Silverglate. A 65 Project hysterical news release this week might shed some light on the wild claims brought by the group against a Michigan lawyer who continues to litigate issues from the 2020 election. Recommended: VIDEO: Explosive Moment as Rep. Matt Gaetz Accuses Special Counsel John Durham of ‘Covering Up’ FBI Crimes “[T]he abuse of the legal system … poses real threats to the rule of law and the future of democracy,” the group alleges. “Attacking fair and free elections in an attempt to subvert the people’s will violates the oath lawyers take to act within the confines of professional rules of conduct.” And here’s the coup de grace, “We will keep pursuing our efforts to ensure ‘Big Lie’ Lawyers will be held to account not just in the court of public opinion, but with the full weight of the grievance processes in state bars and courts” (emphasis in the original). They just outed themselves.

The “BIG LIE LAWYER!!!!” Eastman faces eleven bar complaints from the Leftists who want to shut down any conversation about election malfeasance — complaints that, if the shoe were on the other foot, would be commended as “creative lawyering.” Eastman’s bar case may wrap up in August.

