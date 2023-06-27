House Oversight Committee Just Went Nuclear on 'the Bidens'

Hear that? It’s the sound of a nuclear information bomb being dropped on the Biden family. It’s so loud that even the mainstream media can’t ignore it.

Another Hunter Biden message has been released, and this time it shows him doing business in the name of the Bidens with a Chinese Communist Party intelligence operative. This was a few short months after Joe Biden left his vice president’s job.

Even after Hunter Biden’s attorney claimed the sweetheart plea deal was a “global” agreement, which meant that prosecutors would stop looking into his hinky deals, the House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer said they would keep pursuing leads. And oh, have they.

Over the weekend we learned about the WhatsApp message that serves as evidence of Hunter Biden shaking down a Chinese energy company, CEFC, whose board includes a leader of the Chinese Communist Party’s spy agency. Hunter’s message mentioned that his father was “in the room” with him and “sitting next” to him as he commanded a $5 million payday.

Tuesday, we learned from Comer’s committee that another message shows Hunter Biden doing business with his contact at CEFC for another payday. This time, Hunter’s message shows that he was doing direct business with “the Chairman” and telling his contact to reassure “the Chairman” that “The Biden’s [sic] are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership.]”

In a WhatsApp exchange dated 8/3/2017, Hunter Biden tells CEFC associate Gongwen Dong, aka Kevin: “The Biden’s are the best I know at doing exactly what the Chairman wants from this [partnership].” CEFC is a CCP-linked Chinese Energy Company.

In a follow-up tweet, the Committee dramatically asked, “Who is ‘the Chairman?'” and then they dropped the hammer. It turns out, “the Chairman” is a Chinese billionaire with ties to the CCP’s intelligence agency, and the “Biden’s [sic]” were doing business with them.

Who is “the Chairman?” Ye Jianming is a Chinese billionaire tied to a CCP intelligence gathering agency. Ye stated that CEFC China’s vision “is to obtain overseas resources and serve the national strategy.” He wanted to expand China’s reach and influence around the world.

THE NEXT DAY: One of Hunter's shell companies, OWASCO PC, received $100,000 from CEFC. pic.twitter.com/2lNX5mfTux — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 27, 2023

The Oversight Committee claims records show the very next day “the Biden’s [sic]” received a $100,000 payment. What did the Bidens do for that money?

The Oversight Committee concludes that the deal with the CCP showed that “As more facts come to light, it becomes even more evident that the Bidens put China and their interests first and America last.”

The Hunter and Joe Biden business deals with Ukraine, China, and Romania grew more interesting over the weekend when financial investigator Peter Schweitzer dropped that Joe Biden had a phone paid for by Hunter’s business (or one of them), which he encouraged the Oversight Committee to look into. This phone was separate from his government phone or personal phone. Schweitzer says this was a separate, worldwide, $300 per-month phone using AT&T.

Is this where The Big Guy did his business? Is this the phone on which the Ukrainian Burisma oligarch got what he claims are 17 recordings of Hunter and Joe asking for bribes?

Biden always wanted to run for president, but the then-Vice President Biden took himself out of the running in 2015 after his son Beau died. However, by 2019, he had put an exploratory committee together and was shaking the trees for money.

Richard Nixon said in the early days of Watergate that “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook.”

Little did Americans know when they voted for him that Biden was being paid by the other team. They deserved to know then and deserve to know now “if their president is a crook.”

