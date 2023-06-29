Horrific: Ukrainian Trafficker Caught Buying Baby to Sell for Organs

There are no words sufficient to condemn the crimes of some demonic creeps. A Ukrainian “charity worker” was reportedly caught trying to buy a baby to harvest and sell its organs—a horrific business transaction he carried out with success with other children.

Actor Jim Caviezel, star of the soon-to-be-released movie on child trafficking Sound of Freedom, and show host Steve Bannon have warned that child trafficking in the Americas includes harvesting and selling kids’ organs. It seems, tragically, that it isn’t a crime specific to this hemisphere. Human Events reported on the “charity worker” detained in Ukraine after being exposed for alleged human trafficking activities.

The 43-year-old man from the Transcarpathian Oblast reportedly had offered a mother $5,000 and given a down payment of $1,000 for the woman’s 11-month-old baby. The man claimed “he would ensure a family in Europe would adopt him to live away from the war in the Eastern European country” of Ukraine, but his real purpose was allegedly far more sinister (emphasis added):

The man was seen detained with a female accomplice at the Ukraine-Slovakia border. The man was arrested for attempted human trafficking and faces up to 15 years in prison. The boy was rescued, but the man is suspected to have sold three other children under the same pretext. Ukrainian journalist Vitaliy Glagola said the man “had been looking for parents who were ready to sell their child for organs,” according to the Daily Mail.

The ”charity worker” reportedly planned to sell the baby to other traffickers for $25,000. “Law enforcement officers have operational information that this was not for adoption to the EU, and the child was to have been sold to [illegal] organ transplanters,” Glagola explained the disturbing plan.

Human Events also cited Karolina Wierzbinska, a coordinator at the human rights organization Homo Faber in Poland. Wierzbinska said that she has witnessed couples and teams of potential human traffickers trying to lure refugees to Poland from Ukraine into their cars. Just like at the southern U.S. border, the borders of war-torn Ukraine are seemingly scenes of constant machinations from human traffickers. These traffickers, like the “charity worker” described above, are taking advantage of vulnerable refugees.

”[We see teams] waiting for people arriving from Ukraine and pretending to offer rides or lodging to women distressed and exhausted from their journey,” Wierzbinska stated. “We’re also seeing multiple couples, typically a male and female, having traveled to the border by car, attempting to lure women using similar tactics. We intervene in such cases by approaching the person acting suspiciously and asking them to register in our volunteer directory — in response to which they typically run away.”

How many human traffickers, including illegal organ harvesters, are operating along the borders of Ukraine? What is being done to stop them? And is the same appalling crime happening along our own U.S. border?