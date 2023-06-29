New Zealand Government Now Rations Healthcare to Non-Indigenous Patients for Racial Equity

The Kiwi government has instituted a trendy new social engineering project for Equity™ that consists of denying healthcare to whites because of White Supremacy™ or whatever.

Via the New Zealand Herald:

Auckland surgeons are now required to consider a patient’s ethnicity alongside other factors when deciding who should get an operation first. Several surgeons say they are upset by the policy, which was introduced in Auckland in February and gave priority to Māori and Pacific Island patients – on the grounds that they have historically had unequal access to healthcare. Health officials stress that ethnicity is just one of five factors considered in deciding when a person gets surgery, and that it is an important step in addressing poor health outcomes within Māori and Pacific populations. Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand has introduced an Equity Adjustor Score, which aims to reduce inequity in the system by using an algorithm to prioritise patients according to clinical priority, time spent on the waitlist, geographic location (isolated areas), ethnicity, and deprivation level. In the ethnicity category, Māori and Pasifika are top of the list, while European New Zealanders and other ethnicities, like Indian and Chinese, are lower-ranked.

The compelling, common-sense argument against this kind of nonsense — which equally applies to the debate over “affirmative action” in the U.S. context and countless other social engineering projects – is that rationing medical care based on race is the quickest, surefire way to breed and exacerbate racial tensions between, in this case, white New Zealanders and Maoris, not to fix them.

It’s also a compelling rebuke of state-run medical care. Were individuals left to their own devices, and medical providers free to practice as they see fit, none of this would be enforceable. Things would work out organically.

A rising tide lifts all boats. The best way to empower Maoris to access the healthcare they need is to buoy them economically. But, of course, economically empowered citizens of any race are an inherent threat to state hegemony, as the state is stripped of its major leverage points.

Chinese techno-slaves, for instance — the model proletariat of the globalist technocrats — are subject to whatever restrictions the CCP wishes to impose on them because the Party enjoys totalitarian control over their lives via its Orwellian surveillance program (which it literally calls SkyNet), its social credit score, etc.

In an alternative reality, in which the governments atop Western civilizations were not run by power-hungry, despotic bureaucrats, publicly administered healthcare might make sense for granting as much access to quality care as possible. But we don’t live in that world.