Institutionalized: Corporate Media Still Endorses CCP's 'Zero COVID' Policy, COVID Slaves Concur

After uncommon widescale protests in the Middle Kingdom last year, the Chinese Communist Party has abandoned its “Zero COVID” policy (for now). But the corporate media faithful in the West are sticking to the lockdown script.

The Guardian laments the loss of Zero COVID in what is apparently supposed to be a straight news piece titled ‘“It was all for nothing’: Chinese count cost of Xi’s snap decision to let Covid rip.” The article features the experiences of a 19-year-old Shanghai student, Sunny:

When Sunny* thinks back to March last year, she laughs ruefully at the ordeal. The 19-year-old Shanghai student spent that month locked in her dormitory, unable to shop for essentials or wash clothes, even banned from showering for two weeks over Covid fears. In April, the entire city locked down. It was the beginning of the chaos of 2022, as local Chinese authorities desperately tried to follow President Xi Jinping’s zero-Covid decree while facing the most transmissible strain of the virus yet: Omicron. “Everyone was panicking, no one was ready,” she tells the Observer. By the end of the year, zero-Covid was gone. Sunny says she felt instantly “relieved” that lockdowns were over but her feelings soon turned to anger as it became clear China’s government had opened up the country, knowing it wasn’t ready. “I felt it was all for nothing,” Sunny says.

So, the Chinese government locked Sunny — who, as a 19-year-old, presumably is at almost no statistical risk of severe illness from COVID unless she’s one of a tiny minority of immunocompromised individuals — in her apartment for weeks and forbade her from the basic dignity of showering. And she’s angry that the authorities allowed her to once again shower and shop for food too early.

This is MSNBC’s kind of girl.

The Guardian continues:

Xi’s extraordinary backflip left analysts alarmed and confused. China was not the only country to choose a zero-Covid strategy, and certainly not the only one to “let it rip” once it dropped it. But it was the last, and global health experts say there were plenty of lessons it could have heeded – primarily, making sure vaccinations and health resources were high before the tsunami of cases hit.

“Analysts” (code for Public Health™ de facto pharmaceutical lobbyists) were “alarmed and confused” that the Chinese people were permitted to shower once more!

Imagine what permanent hell these people would have plunged the West into if they had been given free rein. The only thing that stopped them wasn’t the principled opposition of the GOP (lol) or legitimate advances in virological understanding about the nature of Sars-COV-2; it was the potential for a popular uprising that might have threatened the ruling class position if the lockdowns had been maintained.

Sunny, like Brooks in the film The Shawshank Redemption, is one of the “institutionalized” COVIDians (there are lots of them in collectivist China), riddled with Stockholm syndrome by the same government that likely oversaw the creation of SARS-CoV-2 in the first place (which she probably is unaware of, due to CCP censorship). She’s been successfully conditioned, like many vaxxed-out libs back in the United States, to love her captors and is terrified of the disordered free world.