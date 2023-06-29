NYC Makes History as Illegal Immigrants Outnumber Locals in Shelters

You have to hand it to New York. I mean under the aegis of pioneers like Kathy Hochul and Eric Adams, New York is on track to completely annihilate itself with the possible exception of some precincts upstate and maybe some areas closer to Pennsylvania. For the most part, New York and its largest city seemed to be engaged in the age-old classic game of “Stop Hitting Yourself.”

But in this case, no one is forcing New York to punch itself in the face. It’s doing so of its own volition. And while I thank God every night that I do not live in New York, I also have to admire the commitment the governor and mayor have made to their kamikaze style of governance. Sure, they’re doomed, but they’re all in. You just don’t see that kind of dedication anymore. You have to respect that in a Dali-esque, William Burroughs, Marx Brothers kind of way.

NYC has come to an important moment in its history. For the first time, illegal immigrants outnumber actual residents in the city’s homeless shelters. No matter how much the Left will try to convince you that everything is cupcakes and balloons (much like Kevin Bacon in the parade scene at the climax of Animal House), New York City is overrun and overwhelmed but is still enjoying the view from high atop a pole on its own petard by which it has hoisted itself.

From NBC New York:

The tipping point took place Sunday, when 50,000 migrants were in the City’s care, outnumbering the 49,700 local shelter residents. Among the takeaways: the NYC shelter system has essentially doubled in size, due to the influx, mostly from Latin American countries including Venezuela, Ecuador, and Colombia. Additionally, sheltering asylum seekers is more expensive. Without work permits, many asylum seekers cannot pay for basic necessities. They are not entitled to all the same public assistance benefits as citizens, and for migrants, the city is not collecting its usual share of shelter costs from the state and federal governments.

The station talked with Deputy Mayor Anne Williams-Isom who said that the city will spend around $4.3 billion on the issue through next spring. The city says it is rerouting a “significant number” of illegals to what it refers to as “other destinations.” In other words, a left-wing bastion is once again demanding that someone else pay the freight because it declared itself a sanctuary city. No, Mayor Adams, you broke it, you bought it. I’m sure you have some spare rooms at Gracie Mansion.

The situation is not sitting well with other migrants who followed the rules. Veronica Nyarko, who emigrated from Ghana, told the station, “I became citizen [sic] since 1980 and I didn’t come that way. I passed through the right channel. Why don’t them [sic] pass through the right channel? Now we’re paying for them!”

It’s a legitimate concern, one which I am sure Adams could address, were he not busy berating New Yorkers for complaining about rent increases. At a Wednesday night meeting, Jeanie Dubnau, who is an assistant professor of biology at Rutgers University and has lived in the city for 50 years, took issue with the rent hikes. Dubnau, incidentally, is white. According to the New York Post, Adams replied, “I’m the mayor of this city, and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.”

Ah, racism — the surefire distraction and cure-all for everything, including demands for accountability. Is there anything it can’t do?

Stop hitting yourself, New York. You’re getting blood, snot, and other icky stuff all over the rest of us.