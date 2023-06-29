What's a 'Bonus Hole' and Why Is a UK Cancer Charity Talking About It?

As if the new-age term “fronthole” wasn’t enough of an affront to decency as a description for the female sex organ, a UK cancer charity has proposed an even uglier, more offensive term for “vagina”: “bonus hole.”

The fund’s website lists a number of inclusive words and their definitions, such as “gender identity” and “lgbtq.” The glossary is made in conjunction with the LGBT Foundation, a charity that campaigns for LGBT rights.

The UK cancer fund, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, has been recommending the language since September 2020, according to an archived version of the website. But the definition has made rounds recently on Twitter, as users criticized the fund for the demeaning language referencing female genitalia.

A cervical cancer trust is drawing criticism for recommending that vaginas be referred to as “bonus holes” so as not to offend transgender people.

The Daily Caller (the source of the above quote) reports that the source material, published by Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, dates back to 2020 and has apparently been scrubbed. But, as they say, “the internet is forever.” Thankfully, we still have access to it via Wayback Machine:

Using the correct language when referring to someone’s gender identity is a simple and effective way to demonstrate support and recognition. If incorrect language is used without being corrected, it can cause someone to feel hurt or distressed. This may lead them to leave and to eventually seek support elsewhere. Remember, everyone makes mistakes from time to time. It’s important that you acknowledge them, correct yourself, learn from them, and move on. Dwelling on mistakes could make the person you are talking to feel more uncomfortable.

It then defines, in its postmodern glossary, “bonus hole” as an “alternative word for the vagina.”

Of course, I would go out on a limb to speculate that calling a woman’s vagina a “bonus hole” might make her a wee bit uncomfortable — for example, by wondering if a rape for gender equity is impending.

Referring to women’s body parts are “holes” was once the sole domain of intentionally degrading pornography depicting women as objects of sexual gratification and nothing more. Now it’s gone mainstream for the sake of Tolerance™ and Diversity™ and whatever.

This is part of the broader transhumanist agenda — the entire LGBTQ+++™ social engineering project being integral — with the aim of demeaning and devaluing the human body as an object to be done with whatever the technocrats please, to be used and abused at will.

Nothing is sacred.