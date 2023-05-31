The Morning Briefing: Will Dems Cancel NYC Mayor Adams for Not Being a Raging Commie?

Top O’ the Briefing

We are all aware that the Democrats are a most intolerant hive mind. All of us on the right, anyway. Many of their own are still unaware not only of the intensity of the intolerance, but also of the fact that it can be directed against them. Today’s Democrats are not amused when one of the hive deviates from the progressive orthodoxy.

Modern day Democrats have gone so far left that positions which would have been mainstream in the party just a generation ago can now run afoul of the cancel squad.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tiptoed outside the lines on Memorial Day and disturbed the hive. Rick has the story:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gave a completely unexpected Memorial Day speech denouncing socialism and Communism and bemoaning the lack of patriotism from the nation’s young. Referencing Thomas Jefferson (a mistake, according to the radical left), Adams spoke of the famous “Tree of Liberty.” “You water the tree of freedom with your blood,” Adams said. “We sit under the shade of that tree of freedom protected from the hot rays of socialism and communism and destruction that’s playing out across the globe.” Adams referred to himself as a “thirty-eight percenter,” recalling a poll from last year that showed just 38% of Americans were “extremely proud” of the United States. “Just as I start the day, every child should start the day with that hope and that true Pledge,” he said.

Seriously, how did this guy get elected as a Democrat in the 21st century?

The mere mention of Thomas Jefferson’s name is one of the bigger triggers for the delicate sensibilities of woke leftists who are intent on removing the Founding Fathers from history. Speaking ill of socialism and communism must have really left a mark on the poor dears.

Rick’s post mentions a couple of negative responses from Democrats — one that hilariously pretended to be offended by fascism. It’s a safe bet that more than a few Dems are plotting ways to disrupt Adams’s remaining time in office. That’s how these people work. They’ll try to ruin people for one old tweet, Adams has been stepping on toes all over the place. As Rick noted, he’s been at this for a while:

This is not the first time that Adams has clashed with the hard-eyed left of his party. During a campaign fundraiser co-hosted by a Republican, Adams made it clear that he believed the Democratic Socialists of America were a threat.

What’s really strange is that Adams not only got elected, but he did so in New York City, which had just elected the thoroughly commie Bill de Blasio twice. Some might say it’s a bit of a correction to the de Blasio years, but the same voters recently elected far left, criminal-loving Alvin Bragg to be their district attorney.

There are still Democrats like Adams in America, they’re just not as loud as the progressive overlords of the party. Adams is a rarity in that he’s not easily cowed by the commie cabal that’s almost yanked the Democratic Party off of the leftist cliff and he has a huge media platform. Maybe he can give hope to Democrats in flyover country who don’t think that everything should be drag queened into oblivion.

Or maybe Adams will be made to fall into line with the far-left hardliners, like most Dems these days end up doing.

