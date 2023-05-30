Do Diversity Trainings Produce Tangible Benefits for Race Relations?

American companies spend billions of dollars employing racial entrepreneurs to conduct “diversity trainings” for their employees. During these, white participants are ritually shamed for their evil innate whiteness and all the harm they’ve done to society over the years.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) is one of the only rapidly growing industries America has left. “In 2020, the global market for DEI—that is, dollars spent by companies on DEI-related efforts such as employee resource groups (ERGs)—was estimated at $7.5 billion and is projected to more than double to $15.4 billion by 2026,” per McKinsey (Mayor Pete’s former employer).

Companies — especially ones with fiduciary obligations that are legally answerable to shareholders — generally don’t invest billions of dollars into any project without solid evidence that it’s going to pay dividends. So one might expect some kind of return on investment when it comes to DEI initiatives.

That expectation is not borne out by the facts.



Two-thirds of human resources specialists report that diversity training does not have positive effects, and several field studies have found no effect of diversity training on women’s or minorities’ careers or on managerial diversity. These findings are not surprising. There is ample evidence that training alone does not change attitudes or behavior, or not by much and not for long. In their review of 985 studies of antibias interventions, Paluck and Green found little evidence that training reduces bias. In their review of 31 organizational studies using pretest/posttest assessments or a control group, Kulik and Roberson identified 27 that documented improved knowledge of, or attitudes toward, diversity, but most found small, short-term improvements on one or two of the items measured.

So, what gives? Why do these billions of dollars fail to produce the (alleged) intended results?

In one analysis, the BBC (which is of course ideologically predisposed to support DEI) offers several theoretical reasons they fail, including the one-off nature of most trainings and the potential to reinforce racial stereotypes instead of debunking them. But, in my view, they bury the most obvious explanation deep in the article.



When employees feel like they’re being controlled, says Dobbin, organisational studies show they tend to react negatively. So, when diversity training is designated as mandatory – which Dobbin’s research found was the case at 80% of corporations in the US – employees can perceive these sessions as much less palatable than if they were voluntary.

Of course, it shouldn’t be necessary to statistically prove what is obvious to anyone who understands human nature: harping non-stop about racism and singling out one specific race as evil incarnate is a surefire way to worsen racism among employees, not improve relations.

Once upon a time, the civil rights movement aimed to create a color-blind society to whatever extent human nature would allow. “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” goes MLK Jr.’s legendary prescription for a better world.

That vision is dead, killed by open race hate.