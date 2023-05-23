The Truth About Diversity and the Terrifying Reason the Commie Left Is Pushing It

Anything being pushed by globalists — especially the evil commie clowns at the World Economic Forum (WEF) — requires a closer look. So, I thought I’d look into their dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) which they’ve been hell-bent on gavaging down our throats.

FACT-O-RAMA! The commies like to wrap their tyranny in virtue. An example is the transgender narrative. We are all expected to agree that a man can don panties and thus he is a she, and anyone who differs is labeled a “bigot” and may actually be fired. Why does the left push this codswallop? I believe the Marxists know a man cannot be a woman but have realized that if they can make people believe a man is a woman, they control and — in a weird way — own those people. Another example is the surge of illegal immigrants pouring over our border. The left claims they are allowing it for virtuous reasons but in reality, the globalists are trying to crush our nation with millions of people we can’t possibly help.

An Inconvenient Truth

It wasn’t long before I stumbled upon a study from 2000 by a political science professor from Harvard named Robert Putnam. Putnam, a liberal, has spent much of his career studying the reality of diversity. What he has found, again and again, doesn’t bode well for the apparatchiks, snowflakes, and prairie fairies preaching the supposed benefits of all things DEI.

FACT-O-RAMA! Putman wrote a book, Bowling Alone, which points out that diversity guts civic involvement at almost every level.

We’ve been led to believe that our differences are our strengths, but Putnam’s findings tell us quite the opposite. He interviewed 30,000 people, and the results were staggering.

Putnam found that people in diverse communities were less likely to vote, donate to charity, or become involved in civic and/or group activities (like bowling leagues). They were less likely to volunteer and work with others on community projects. In other words, people living in larger, diverse communities are less likely to band together, even for purposes of entertainment. That means they are less likely to work together. Importantly, they are less happy and have fewer friends. They spend more time watching TV and are more likely to consider their television as their best source of entertainment.

Related: Call Your Local ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion’ Council What it Really Is: Commie Thought Police

Putnam’s groundbreaking work shows that people living in diverse communities are also less likely to trust people, including their own friends.

Diversity does not produce “bad race relations” or ethnically-defined group hostility, our findings suggest. Rather, inhabitants of diverse communities tend to withdraw from collective life, to distrust their neighbours, regardless of the colour of their skin, to withdraw even from close friends, to expect the worst from their community and its leaders, to volunteer less, give less to charity and work on community projects less often, to register to vote less, to agitate for social reform more, but have less faith that they can actually make a difference, and to huddle unhappily in front of the television. Note that this pattern encompasses attitudes and behavior, bridging and bonding, social capital, public and private connections. Diversity, at least in the short run, seems to bring out the turtle in all of us. – Robert Putnam, “E Pluribus Unum: Diversity and Community in the Twenty-first Century The 2006 Johan Skytte Prize Lecture,” pages 15-151.

Then why is the left pushing an agenda that leaves the population demoralized, withdrawn, untrusting of one another, and less likely to become involved in their community? Because It makes us less likely to band together, and that is exactly how the globalists want us.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned us that the commies had a four-part plan to take over the U.S. without firing a shot: Demoralization, Destabilization, Crisis, Normalization — the last of which means establishing communism as the “new normal.”

Please watch this brief 6:49 video where Bezmenov explains how the demoralization stage will leave Americans not believing reality (such as a man can be a woman) — and how successful the Soviets were at the time of this interview, which was roughly 1984. He then explains the next three steps. It’s the most important video you may ever watch.

The left has been pushing DEI in schools — and many corporations around the world — for years. The DEI experts “useful idiots” in our businesses have infiltrated many of our largest corporations. They believe they are helping minorities advance in society and business — a virtue. But in reality, they are helping the communists advance their goals of world domination.

Related: That DEI Officer Your Company Hired Means Your Employer Has Gone Commie

What Have We Learned?

We’ve learned that yet another “virtue” proposed by the lefty radicals — diversity — is a ploy by the globalists to render We the People disenfranchised, separated, and untrusting of one another. It leaves us demoralized, with fewer friends, inactive, and glued to our TVs, where Hollywood inundates us with “wokeness” and media dirtbags deliver fake news on a nightly basis.

In other words, it makes us easy targets for global enslavement.