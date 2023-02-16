That DEI Officer Your Company Hired Means Your Employer Has Gone Commie

Chances are good that your company hired a Chief Diversity Officer (CDO). If it hasn’t yet, it may do so soon. That would be an excellent time to freshen up your resume.

For many companies, hanging a BLM flag in their windows during the 2020 riots in honor of Saintly George Floyd wasn’t enough. Desperate to prove they weren’t “racist,” companies began hiring CDOs — in record numbers — to impress the wokesters.

What does a CDO do?

This is how thebalancemoney.com defines the duties of a CDO:

A chief diversity officer is the principal architect of a company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This C-level executive creates DEI strategies to ensure diverse hiring and promotion at the organization, as well as diversity training programs for employees. They implement fair-pay practices and monitor results to measure progress. The ultimate goal of this role is to ensure an equitable work environment for all employees.

A CDO’s job is to ensure your company has a diverse workforce and that everyone is treated fairly. Companies frequently hire a CDO after a discrimination scandal.

FACT-O-RAMA! Apple’s CDO found herself in trouble when she dared to suggest that diversity means more than skin color. She resigned shortly thereafter.

Communism comes disguised as virtue, and the CDO your company hired is no different.

A CDO recommends diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs for companies to follow. They also work to ensure a company has enough minorities working for it. That all seems nice and… inclusive.

But many CDOs are “woke.” Some are downright racist.

RACISM-O-RAMA! “CAUdacity” is a slang term that is used to describe the “audacity” exhibited by Caucasians. It was used by Department of Defense CDO Kelisa Wing in 2020. The word “CAUdacity” is a portmanteau. FANCY WORDS-O-RAMA! A portmanteau is a word that is formed by combining two words.

A CDO has the power to have people removed from their jobs in the name of “equity.” He or she can also compel a company to hire more and more wokesters — that’s the nature of the job — and that’s where communism seeps in.

If a CDO can get enough woke people hired into a company, good luck. Commies — like roaches — are hard to flush out. They will rise through the ranks of a company and take powerful positions — frequently based on something other than their talent or work ethic — and keep hiring more bolshies.

Also, CDOs aren’t free. The average salary one takes home to make sure everyone feels “included” is $233,000. School systems are also suffering under the price of woke.

DIVERSITY-O-RAMA! CDO Lonie Haynes claims he was fired by the pharmaceutical firm AmerisourceBergen — which hired him to help with the company’s “commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture” — for being black. The company claims Haynes was let go after he overstepped his bounds and approved a contract for a company in which his wife had a financial interest.

What if companies simply stopped hiring all these seemingly racist Human Resource directors — if that’s actually happening? Wouldn’t that relegate the CDO position to the same fate as the Blockbuster Video clerk?