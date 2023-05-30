Kirk Cameron’s Book Reading at Seattle Public Library a Huge Success

On Saturday, the Seattle Public Library hosted actor Kirk Cameron for his reading of his latest children’s book, titled Pride Comes Before the Fall. The book, centered around Christian teachings, is part of Cameron’s nationwide book tour to provide an alternative to Drag Queen Story Hour events.

The event was the latest success of Cameron’s nationwide story-time tour, which includes various cities, including Indianapolis, New York, Savannah, Ga., Los Angeles, Nashville, Tenn., and Charlotte, N.C. In an interview with PJ Media last week, Kirk told me how library leadership in these liberal strongholds claimed their communities would not be interested in his book or his message, yet thousands of people from diverse backgrounds have attended his events. The event in Seattle is the latest event to defy the naysayers and show that there is a strong demand for content based on pro-American and biblical values.

“We’ve had thousands of people come to libraries whose leadership said their communities would not be interested in our values. That’s just not true. That’s just straight-up deception. And coming from Hollywood — the land of make-believe — its true perception is often not reality,” Cameron told me. “And when I go to places like Indianapolis and Washington, D.C. and New York and San Francisco and Seattle and Chicago, you find that the leadership that is hijacked public schools and public libraries and the media does not represent the values of the people. And that’s why they show up saying, ‘You are giving voice to our values and to our concerns.’”

Related: PJ Media Interview with Kirk Cameron

Trent Talbot, the founder of Brave Books, told PJ Media that he believes parents across the country are now “wide awake to the fact that there is a real war going on for the hearts, minds, and souls of their children,” and so they’ve been seeking out a brand that they can trust with a child’s attention and imagination.

“And that’s really what we’ve tried to build, we’ve tried to build a brand that they can trust, and that not only has a world that enthralls they’ll share their children with, with great stories and characters and places to visit,” Talbot explained. “But also while we’re doing that, also building their character, their values, as opposed to what a lot of stuff out a lot of content out there does now which is confuse, demoralize and sexualize them.”

Talbot believes that Kirk Cameron has been a huge factor in attracting audiences in these liberal strongholds.

“I think part of the reason why this whole library tour has been so successful is because for all of us, we sort of feel like we’re alone and we’re part of the minority,” he explained. “So when somebody like Kirk, who’s got such a great reputation, and has done so much when he comes out by being, not only on our side, but such a great spokesperson. He’s so articulate and smart that it is reassuring.”

Local efforts to get the library to cancel Kirk Cameron’s event at the Seattle Public Library failed, and only a small handful of protesters showed up.

“There’s actually millions more of us who want to go the way of truth and beauty and goodness, but most of us have been blinded by the deception. That, interestingly, is rooted in pride that makes people afraid to speak up and to stand up,” Cameron told me last week. “But it requires people to be brave.”

For more about Brave Books, visit their website.