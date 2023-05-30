Florida Furries Stymied by Child Protection Law, Make Convention 18+

Florida’s recently passed “Protection of Children Act” (SB 1438) has been fantastic at flushing out sexually divergent groups that want to expose minors to indecent live performances. When faced with possible consequences for corrupting innocent kids with explicit live performances, fancy-sex clubs have to make choices that expose the nature of what they had planned to do.

In an article called “Need Proof That Pride Events Are About Grooming Children? Here It Is,” my colleague Matt Margolis reported on a recently canceled “pride” parade in Florida. “A gay pride parade in Port St. Lucie, Fla., has been called off, and other pride events have been limited to individuals aged 21 and above. This move was made in anticipation of the signing of a bill by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that aims to prevent children from participating in drag shows,” Matt wrote. Then he came to the inescapable conclusion:

Adults chose to cancel an event because they would not get to expose children to the sight of adults performing lewd acts in public. This raises the question: Are these events truly about celebrating gay pride, or are they instead intended to groom children?

Now another kinky group that pretends to be pure as the wind-driven snow where kids are concerned and only focused on helping them express themselves through a fun hobby has thrown the young ‘uns under the bus.

Megaplex is a furry convention that is held annually at the Orlando Hyatt Regency. FurryCons.com provides background:

Since 2002, Florida’s furry arts and entertainment convention has brought interactive fun and performance to Central and North Florida. Megaplex’s mission is to “provide for our membership a celebration of interactive arts and performance, with a primary focus on anthropomorphics and fantasy.” Megaplex’s programming focuses on a variety of arts and performances, from fursuiting, costuming and puppetry, to improvisational art and music. The convention has featured live concerts from professional a cappella groups, musicals, rock bands, and more.

Sounds innocent enough. In fact, furries bridle at suggestions that their hobby is centered around a sexual kink. But this year, the con will be different. In a Wednesday statement, Megaplex’s organizers announced with heavy hearts:

After reviewing Florida SB 1438 it has been decided that for legal reasons and protection of our attendees, our venue, and the overall convention, Megaplex 2023 attendees must be 18 years of age at the time of registration pickup. Megaplex has welcomed younger fandom members and their families since its inception and making this change was very difficult. … It is our hope that this change is temporary and that we can welcome members of all ages back next year.

Weep for the children! Rolling Stone lamented:

Many parents whose children are involved with the subculture credit it with helping them overcome bullying, or gain self-esteem. At conventions, [co-founder of Moms of Furries] Carrie says, “there will be parents crying in a corner because they don’t see their kids so happy every day. We had a mom break down because she’s never seen her kid feel so comfortable just sitting at a table and interacting with other kids.” She says it is “heartbreaking” to think of young furries not having a space to connect. … In light of increasing anti-furry and anti-LGBTQ sentiment in Florida, [co-founder of Moms of Furries] Joelle says she understands why Megaplex made the decision it did. “We absolutely hate it has to happen,” she says. “But we absolutely support keeping kids safe. It’s just one less safe place for kids who have trouble finding acceptance for them to go.”

But let’s be honest: the Megaplex organizers had a choice between excluding minors and excluding kinky furries, and they chose to keep the perverts and kick out the kids. If it was soooooo very important to give these poor misfit children a place to feel safe and accepted, then maybe the adults could have committed to controlling themselves in the convention hall for the sake of the children. Segregate the sexy furries in an adults-only area. Take the randy sex parties off-site to nearby adults-only locations. How is this so hard for these people?

It’s sad that SB 1438 even had to be passed. Corrupting or endangering minors is already illegal, but the Left created an atmosphere where slapping a rainbow on indecent, groomy material somehow magically renders it harmless and overrides the law. Hence, the Protection of Children Act became necessary.

You alphabet people had it good. You could do whatever you wanted — swap germs at the local bathhouse, have your bizarre “horse fairs,” even wear ass-less chaps in your tacky parades.

But you had to go after the kids.