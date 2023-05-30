DHS Issues Domestic Terror Warnings as Election Season Shapes Up

Hot on the heels of the news that the Feds have downgraded terrorism charges against Sai Varshith Kandula from threatening the president and vice president to what amounts to a fender bender, comes a new warning from the Department of Homeland Security. As you may recall, Kandula, who had a Nazi flag with him, crashed a U-Haul into the barriers of Lafayette Square.
And as you know, the fact that the same government that has told us there is nothing to see in the Kandula incident has also been very adept at targeting pro-lifers, and Catholics, making sure that the J6ers serve as a warning to us all, and harvesting bank information. Oh, and it also gave us the “Pyramid of Far Right Radicalization,” not to mention the PREVENTS-OH seminar at the University of Dayton.
Now the DOJ is warning the country about a potential increase in domestic terrorism. Why? Because election season is ramping up. And of course, that means that we need to heighten our awareness. See something, say something. The caveat may be that doing so depends on who you see and what they are doing. Just the News has obtained a DOJ bulletin titled “Summary of Terrorism Threat to the United States.”
The United States remains in a heightened threat environment. Lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland. Both domestic violent extremists (DVEs) and those associated with foreign terrorist organizations continue to attempt to motivate supporters to conduct attacks in the Homeland, including through violent extremist messaging and online calls for violence. In the coming months, factors that could mobilize individuals to commit violence include their perceptions of the 2024 general election cycle and legislative or judicial decisions pertaining to sociopolitical issues. Likely targets of potential violence include US critical infrastructure, faith-based institutions, individuals or events associated with the LGBTQIA+ community, schools, racial and ethnic minorities, and government facilities and personnel, including law enforcement.
The above-mentioned triangle and seminars address things such as PragerU, Quillette, Turning Point USA, The Heritage Foundation, and Republicans in general. And the bulletin cited examples such as the Covenant School shootings, and the recent shootings at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, done by a person who “held views consistent with racially or ethnically motivated violent extremist (RMVE) and involuntary celibate violent extremist ideologies.” It also mentions a white supremacist who tried to burn down an Ohio church that was planning a drag event and the white supremacists who attacked electrical substations in Maryland. It does add:
- Since spring of 2022, alleged DVEs in Georgia have cited anarchist violent extremism, animal rights/environmental violent extremism, and anti-law enforcement sentiment to justify criminal activity in opposition to a planned public safety training facility in Atlanta. Criminal acts have included an alleged shooting and assaults targeting law enforcement and property damage targeting the facility, construction companies, and financial institutions for their perceived involvement with the planned facility.
- Meanwhile, foreign terrorists continue to use media to call for lone offender attacks in the West, condemn US foreign policy, and attempt to expand their reach and grow global support networks. Most recently, in January 2023, an individual from Maine who was inspired by a variety of foreign terrorist content was charged with federal crimes for an attack on New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Times Square.
Note the phrase: “alleged shooting and assaults targeting law enforcement and property damage targeting the facility, construction companies, and financial institutions for their perceived involvement with the planned facility” (emphasis added). At this point, there is really no reason to rehash the acts of violence during the now-famous mostly peaceful protests or the other acts or threats of terror that have been repeatedly ignored or downplayed by this administration and its state and local allies. And in some cases, the threats have been just as effective as an action.
No civilized person wants to see mass shootings, arson, or attacks on electrical substations. But I’d have more confidence in this bulletin if there had also been a “Pyramid of Far Left Radicalization.” But I’m not going to hold my breath. And neither should you.
