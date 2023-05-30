DHS Issues Domestic Terror Warnings as Election Season Shapes Up

Hot on the heels of the news that the Feds have downgraded terrorism charges against Sai Varshith Kandula from threatening the president and vice president to what amounts to a fender bender, comes a new warning from the Department of Homeland Security. As you may recall, Kandula, who had a Nazi flag with him, crashed a U-Haul into the barriers of Lafayette Square.

And as you know, the fact that the same government that has told us there is nothing to see in the Kandula incident has also been very adept at targeting pro-lifers, and Catholics, making sure that the J6ers serve as a warning to us all, and harvesting bank information. Oh, and it also gave us the “Pyramid of Far Right Radicalization,” not to mention the PREVENTS-OH seminar at the University of Dayton.

Now the DOJ is warning the country about a potential increase in domestic terrorism. Why? Because election season is ramping up. And of course, that means that we need to heighten our awareness. See something, say something. The caveat may be that doing so depends on who you see and what they are doing. Just the News has obtained a DOJ bulletin titled “Summary of Terrorism Threat to the United States.”