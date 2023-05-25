DHS: Watch Fox News and Prager U, and You'll End Up A Nazi

Watch enough Fox News and Prager U videos, follow the work of the Heritage Foundation and Turning Point USA, and fairly soon you’ll be shouting “Heil Hitler” and plotting the next (after the one on Jan. 6, 2021, doncha know) right-wing “insurrection” against “our democracy.” Absurd? Of course. Even the most paranoid, MSNBC-obsessed Keith Olbermann fan couldn’t possibly shotgun enough Bud Light to take such claims seriously. But the Department of Homeland Security? They apparently take it very seriously indeed.

This is, after all, the regime whose figurehead has declared that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” thus demonizing the regime’s principal opponent and half of the population of the country as threats to the very survival of our nation. In light of that, it is no surprise that, as MRC NewsBusters reported Thursday, the Biden regime “is weaponizing a government-funded anti-terrorism grant program in an effort to destroy conservatives, Christians and the Republican Party.”

Ominously, the “Targeted Violence & Terrorism Prevention Grant Program” (TVTP) used to be devoted to preventing actual terrorism, but Biden’s handlers have changed its focus: it is “now being used to target the entire spectrum of the political right and Christians through ‘media literacy and online critical thinking initiatives’ and other so-called training seminars as part of a coordinated effort to make America into a one-party system.” Taxpayers, including many of the people that this initiative targets, paid almost $40 million for these efforts.

One of the most appalling of these authoritarian training seminars took place at the University of Dayton, which received $352,109 from DHS for its TVTP “media literacy and online critical thinking initiatives,” and in particular for the establishment of the PREVENTS-OH program, which is dedicated to fighting “domestic violence extremism and hate movements.” The PREVENTS-OH seminars include a presentation by Michael Loadenthal, a Research Fellow at the University of Cincinnati whom MRC NewsBusters notes is a “self-proclaimed member of Antifa whose Twitter feed is rife with posts celebrating acts of left–wing violence (often against police officers).”

The Antifa prof’s presentation is even worse than you might expect. It includes a chart labeled “The Pyramid of Far-Right Radicalization.” On the bottom level are a number of mainstream groups that generally oppose the far-Left’s agenda of anti-Americanism, authoritarianism, open borders, and gender madness: Fox News, the Heritage Foundation, the National Rifle Association (NRA), the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN), the Tea Party, and even the Republican Party.

The idea here is something akin to the progression of drug addiction: you start with a joint or two and pretty soon you’re shooting heroin into your veins. Loadenthal, and apparently the DHS, would have us believe that Fox and CBN and the NRA and the rest are gateway drugs to the harder stuff, which is on the second level: Breitbart News, Prager U, Turning Point USA, InfoWars, and even a MAGA hat, which is apparently meant to signify that supporting Trump is tantamount to taking the second step toward National Socialism. (Given the outlook of the Biden regime, it’s remarkable that they didn’t put the MAGA hat higher up, with the full-on Nazi groups.)

Then the third level includes the Daily Stormer, White Pride Worldwide, American Renaissance, and the like, along with a Nazi symbol, in case the point hadn’t been made clearly enough. Level Four, the top of the pyramid, features the symbols of various neo-Nazi groups. So you see? Start watching the Christian news channel, and pretty soon you’ll be goose-stepping around the living room.

This is clearly the next step in the Biden regime’s efforts to demonize and ultimately criminalize all opposition. According to a Thursday report in the Washington Examiner, however, there is nothing to be concerned about. A DHS spokesman insisted: “This seminar was not funded, organized, or hosted by the Department of Homeland Security. Similarly, the presented chart was not developed, presented, or endorsed by the Department of Homeland Security and was not part of any successful grant application to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS does not profile, target, or discriminate against any individual for exercising their constitutional rights protected by the First Amendment.”

Gee, that’s swell, but the Examiner notes, however, that “the DHS’s own J.R. Masztalics, regional prevention coordinator for the DHS Center for Prevention Programs and Partnerships, or CP3, was a presenter in the same event at which Loadenthal spoke.” It also must be noted that these anomalies all go in the same direction. There never seems to be a DHS-funded seminar that targets Leftist groups. Loadenthal’s chart clearly coincides with the mindset that “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.” The DHS should come clean about how committed it is to this mindset, and Republicans in the House and elsewhere should be pressuring the agency to do so. Otherwise, the demonization and silencing of dissent will certainly continue.