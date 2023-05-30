Et tu, Chick-fil-A? Chicken Giant Caves to the Commies, Hires DEI Apparatchik

One Spicy Deluxe, Hold the Woke

The Marxist toilet dwellers have scored a major victory, and this one stings.

Chicken sandwich behemoth Chick-fil-A bent a knee, put a shotgun in its mouth, and hired a Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity (DEI) executive.

Perhaps they just start selling Bud Light and call it a day.

PREDICTION-O-RAMA! The woke social crusader crowd has been boycotting — and harassing — Chick-fil-A since 2012, when a now-former president spoke out against gay marriage. Hiring a DEI clown will not result in hordes of liberal, green-haired dime museums crashing through their doors. But now, many conservatives are thinking about jumping off the bandwagon.

Bending a knee to woke mobsters while our nation is in an existential battle with cultural communists is a Ginsu in the back from one of the few companies conservatives could respect. Just as we have Bud Light reeling and Target in a panic, Chick-fil-A goes full Benedictard.

The next thing you know, the turncoats at Chick-fil-A will want every white person to assume a posture of shame and shine the shoes of black folks.

Oh, wait …

Chick-Fil-A CEO Dan Cathy says ALL whites should get on their knees and shine black peoples’ shoes with "a sense of shame, a sense of embarrassment". pic.twitter.com/KlEotHowWU — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) May 30, 2023

It seems our once-favorite chicken joint forgot how gay couples showed up at their restaurants to make out, a move of defiance no one needs to see when enjoying a chicken sandwich.

FACT-O-RAMA! I don’t want to see anyone making out when I eat.

Memory Lane

Remember when some woke stain haughtily videotaped himself harassing a young drive-thru worker over the 2012 Chick-fil-A gay marriage controversy and got himself fired? Good times!

Despite the grueling death Bud Light is looking at, several major companies have gone over the edge in a lemming-like fashion. So much so, it seems like it is part of a grander plan.

TINFOIL HAT-O-RAMA! Miller Lite and Target fell on their wokey swords soon after — perhaps even suspiciously soon after — conservative beer drinkers began clown-slapping Bud Light. Is there a crazy, senile old billionaire in a urine-stained nightshirt calling the commie shots and forcing companies to rally around the woke movement? If there were such a ghoul, who could it be?

Chick-fil-A’s new communist hire was quick to release a statement:

Chick-fil-A restaurants have long been recognized as a place where people know they will be treated well. Modeling care for others starts in the restaurant, and we are committed to ensuring mutual respect, understanding and dignity everywhere we do business. These tenets are good business practice and crucial to fulfilling our Corporate Purpose. — Erick McReynolds, VP, Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion

Now that Chick-fil-A has hired an executive to make sure their company has hired enough trans-pansexuals to put pickles on sandwiches, what can they expect?

The blowback on social media has already begun. Formerly loyal customers are already talking about a boycott. Considering the Bolshies have been boycotting Chick-fil-A for 11 years, that leaves few people willing to patronize the chicken-hearted (see what I did there?) restaurant chain.

You know who sells delicious “chick-pick” sandwiches (chicken & pickle — I made that up back when my fiancee and used to go to Chick-fil-A before this flapdoodle) without the vomitous, Maoist nonsense? I happen to know that Chester’s Chicken does not mention a DEI goon on their company’s website.