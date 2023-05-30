Democrats Continue to Be the Anti-Science Party of Climate Doom

It seems the number one source of pollution nowadays is Democrats. Despite the fact that climate alarmists have been wildly wrong for 50 years, and in the face of mounting evidence against their narrative, Democrats continue to prophesy imminent climate catastrophe. No doubt it’s a coincidence that climate change is often an excuse for increased government control and regulation—and that “green” energy interests donate to Democrat candidates.

Two Democrats have pushed exaggerative climate narratives in the past few days. While giving a speech to the graduating class at West Point over the weekend, Vice President Kamala Harris seemingly equated the fake climate crisis with the very real and growing threat of Communist China. “In the Indo-Pacific, China is rapidly modernizing its military and threatening both the freedom of the seas and rules of international commerce,” Harris said. “At the same time, autocrats have become bolder, the threat of terrorism persists, and an accelerating climate crisis continues to disrupt lives and livelihoods, all a threat to global stability and security.” Something tells me global warming won’t be among the top crises new U.S. military officers will face in the near future.

Meanwhile, radical leftist “Squad” member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) just went on CNN to call for an end to the U.S. oil and gas industry, with his usual brilliance and lofty indifference to reality. “We need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely,” Bowman said, adding that America needs “an expedited way to get us to clean energy or we will continue to have these severe weather events.”

BREAKING: Democrat Congressman Bowman calls for an end to America's oil and gas industry. 'We need to stop drilling for fossil fuels completely’ pic.twitter.com/YiGQYao4r3 — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 30, 2023

The problems with the Democrats’ narrative? Well, fossil fuels aren’t causing global warming and the earth actually hasn’t experienced global warming in eight years. Also, severe weather has not dramatically increased globally in recent years and “clean” or “green” energy is not only inefficient and unprofitable but toxic for the environment. Don’t expect any of those facts to influence the Democrats, however; they are and will continue to be the anti-science Party.

The Radiation Safety Journal published a study in February 2022 titled, “World Atmospheric CO2, Its 14C Specific Activity, Non-fossil Component, Anthropogenic Fossil Component, and Emissions (1750–2018).” The conclusion was clear: fossil fuels haven’t produced enough atmospheric CO2 to cause global warming. “Our results show that the percentage of the total CO 2 due to the use of fossil fuels from 1750 to 2018 increased from 0% in 1750 to 12% in 2018, much too low to be the cause of global warming,” the study stated.

Not only that, recent data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — confirmed by NASA satellite data — provided evidence that there has not been any global warming for the past eight years. Furthermore, evidence showed that major hurricanes dropped to a near-record low in 2022. Other severe weather events are not suddenly increasing in number and intensity overall either, despite what the Democrats would like you to believe. They play up every flood and hurricane as if such a catastrophe never occurred before Americans drove SUVs. That’s just not true.

Longtime climate truth-teller Steve Milloy recently said in exclusive comments to PJ Media, “There is no correlation between emissions and any type of extreme weather event. So the activist effort to link ‘climate change’ with extreme weather is simply without a basis in fact.”

Climate Depot’s Marc Morano also argued against the Democrat narrative on extreme weather. He tweeted out evidence from physicist Dr. Ralph B. Alexander that an “abundance of scientific evidence demonstrates that the frequency and severity of floods, droughts, hurricanes, tornadoes, heat waves and wildfires are not increasing, and may even be declining in some cases. That so many people think otherwise reflects an ignorance of, or an unwillingness to look at, our past climate. Collective memories of extreme weather are short-lived.” But Democrats want such memories to be short-lived, because otherwise how will they continue to push their narrative?

I also previously explained in more detail how “clean” energy, including Electric Vehicle (EV) batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines, is actually toxic for the environment and various animal and aquatic species. One issue is that EV batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines generate lots of toxic waste.

It’s significant that “green” energy interests boosted Joe Biden and other Democrats with record financial support, according to OpenSecrets in 2020. There’s definitely a financial incentive for Democrats to push “green” energy over fossil fuels. Climate change is also a convenient excuse for more government meddling in and control over the private sector.

So Kamala Harris and Jamaal Bowman are full of anti-science nonsense. But as they’re far-left Democrats, that’s only to be expected.