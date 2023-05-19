The Morning Briefing: The Dumb Joe Club—Biden Is Chatting Up Scarborough Late at Night

Top O’ the Briefing

It’s no great secret that the hacks in the mainstream media are in bed with the Democrats. It’s also a well-established fact that any Republican who defects to the leftist media is in for a nice payday.

Today’s Top O’ the Briefing features a little bit of both.

The Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media have begun the daunting task of pretending that President LOLEightyonemillion still has some functioning brain cells left. Never mind the fact that we’ve all witnessed the exit of the few that he had with him when he got into office, they’re going to insist that the old boy is sharper than ever.

He’ll keep wandering in circles as he tries to exit crowded rooms, of course, so they’ve really got their work cut out for them.

There have been some bizarre stories over the years about the chumminess between Democratic presidents and members of the mainstream media and this latest one certainly ranks among the weirdest. Ben covered it yesterday:

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough recently offered as evidence of Joe Biden’s cognitive capability to serve as president the claim that the two enjoy late-night phone calls with each other to compare notes and offer each other feedback. Appropriately, the revelation occurred on a podcast called “Hacks on Tap” with longtime DC Swamp creature David Axelrod. Strangely enough for a purported “journalist,” Scarborough never divulges the exact contents of these discussions on his MSNBC show, which would seem to be of significant public interest.

Joe Scarborough’s credibility on anything is highly suspect. The former Republican congressman — who was fairly conservative when he was in office — picked up a gig as the token righty at the ultra-leftwing MSNBC just a couple of years after resigning to spend more time with his kids. Somewhere along the way, he began spending more time with his Morning Joe co-host, Mika Brzezinski. They both eventually divorced their spouses and married each other.

As his affection for Morning Mika grew, his disaffection with his Republican beliefs grew. He was no longer conservative voice at MSNBC, he was just another garden-variety leftist.

Scarborough is a man devoid of principles and deep convictions, no wonder Joe Biden likes him.

Ben refers to the “incestuous” nature of the Dem/MSM relationship. It’s really on display in the Scarborough household. Not only is Joe getting late-night phone calls after Biden’s Adderall cocktail wears off, Mika Brzezinski’s father Zbigniew worked for both Lyndon Johnson and Jimmy Carter.

Obviously, Scarborough has a vested interest in lying about Biden’s cognitive state. He wouldn’t want to make the Missus frosty by besmirching a Democrat.

Nobody believes that Biden is firing on any cylinders upstairs. Heck, I don’t believe that these phone calls are happening late at night. It’s not very likely that Biden can stay awake much past the early bird special.

There was a time when this would have been hush-hush. Now, the MSM hacks don’t care that we know they’re biased, even though they continue to deny it. They’re just rubbing our noses it in now.

One has to wonder how many other leftist media hacks Biden is having phone relationships with.

Maybe that’s what he’s doing on all of those days when they cancel his appearances after 9 AM.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

It’s that time again. We’ll start with this from Jonathan:

Stephen, how come we haven’t seen any quotes or selections from the morning mailbag? By my count, it’s been about two weeks since you listed anything. Have these been moved to another site? Just curious and do keep up the good work.

We do this every Friday. OK, almost every Friday, with one exception in April when it was a light email week. Perhaps you’re referring to a different morning mailbag. This could be the proof of multiverse timelines we’ve been looking for. Alt Kruiser in your world might be shirking his Mailbag of Magnificence duties.

Alt Kruiser can be a total jerk.

Bob writes:

Dear Mr. Kruiser:

I’m very confident that the children of the Ruling Class, who attend such schools as “Sidwell Friends” … don’t belong to “all of us”. Those schools don’t have Draq Queen Hour and the teachers don’t spend time telling the kiddies their trapped in the wrong body.

Cheers!

Very true, Bob. Wealthy leftist elites never have to deal with the consequences of their insane policies. Thus far, anyway. Thing in blue havens like San Francisco and Chicago have gotten so out of hand that even the ivory tower libs aren’t safe anymore. That’s not going to change the politics in those cities, it will just make the rich lefties move.

This is from Ron:

Dear Kruiser

Whenever I hear or think, correct me if I’m wrong, my mind wanders to what your response might be.

So, I submit to you in real life my current “correct me if I’m wrong” confusion with the hopes that you, Zander or Lilliford might provide clarity.

Bud Lyght seems to imply relationships with hundreds of influencers and that his ( Dylans) face on a can was just one of many, who were the others?

Correct me if I’m wrong, but this is the first and only time I’ve caught wind of such a program, what am I missing?

Dazed by their confusion

If Bud Light did promotions with any other influencers I wouldn’t have known about it. As I said in one of my VIP “Beyond the Briefing” videos last month, I’ve always been boycotting Bud Light because it’s crap beer. No one should be drinking it. Ever. At any time. And it’s imperative that we judge people who do. I practice my disdain face in the mirror every day.

While enjoying a real beer.

We will finish with this long but interesting note from Corky:

Ave, Kruiser.

First and of less importance, your opening lines remind me of the game we played in college (way pre-internet) called “Dissociation,” the object of which was to take turns saying words that had absolutely no connection whatsoever to the previous players’ word. For example – P1: “Zeppelin,” P2: “Linoleum,” P3: “Phone booth,” and so forth. If the panel of players could establish a connection, the loser drank. It’s harder than it sounds especially when played by college guys on a Friday night with no dates and a stack of $4 cases of almost-cold Longhorn beer.

That said, I await the column in which the words “behoove” and “jubilant” are used in the same sentence. No rush.

Lastly, where are all the patriotic, conservative American millionaires who, in less spineless times would have stepped up, thrown in and hired crews to simply continue to build the border wall with the materials present? Oh, the Feds don’t like it? Come on down, boys, and try to stop us . . . and while you’re at it, bring lots of cameras and mobile studio vans, m’kthx. Does anybody remember “Lives, fortunes and sacred honor?” I guess guys like that aren’t around anymore, or the money makes ‘em puffy. Sad.

That’s all. Glad you’re chugging along, and I wish there were a few dozen more like you.

Thank you, Corky. Chug I will, and not just beer.

The rich don’t like to get their hands dirty, no matter the political persuasion. They’re too busy spreading the payola around to make sure they can call in some favors when they get someone into office. We ruled by the competing self-interests of people who are completely out of touch with the needs of real Americans.

Cheery, no?

During these dark Der Bidenland days it would behoove all Americans to remember more jubilant times because once those memories fade, the despair gets an upper hand.

I’m off to the chugging now.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Mommy cat fosters a baby otter.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/S5StT6OPur — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 18, 2023

