MSNBC Host Claims He Regularly Has Off-the-Record Evening Calls With Biden

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough recently offered as evidence of Joe Biden’s cognitive capability to serve as president the claim that the two enjoy late-night phone calls with each other to compare notes and offer each other feedback.

Appropriately, the revelation occurred on a podcast called “Hacks on Tap” with longtime DC Swamp creature David Axelrod.

Strangely enough for a purported “journalist,” Scarborough never divulges the exact contents of these discussions on his MSNBC show, which would seem to be of significant public interest.

.@JoeNBC says that Joe Biden has called him at night to chat about (or push back on) his commentary He recounts to @davidaxelrod and @murphymike pic.twitter.com/UNxAwRcsiQ — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 17, 2023

Via HuffPost:

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough dismissed right-wing slurs on Joe Biden’s mental fitness because of his age, saying he knows the 80-year-old president is “still cogent” because of their phone chats. Scarborough, who co-hosts “Morning Joe” with his wife, Mika Brzezinski, revealed in a new episode of the “Hacks On Tap” podcast that he has received calls from Biden after talking about him on the show or writing about him in opinion pieces. “He’ll wake me up when I’m asleep at 8:30 at night, because Mika and I, of course, wake up at 4:30 in the morning, and I’ll just go. ‘Hello? Yes, sir,’” Scarborough recalled. “And about an hour later, he will aggressively and very effectively give me point by point by point about how my op-ed was flawed.”

Glossing over the laughable “right-wing slurs on Joe Biden’s mental fitness because of his age” (not because he literally can’t talk), this further confirms the fact that the federal government and the legacy media literally, not figuratively, could not possibly be any more incestuous than they currently are.

Back in the day, journalism (especially at the local level before the conglomerates took over all the local newspapers, radio stations and television stations) was a blue-collar profession of feisty, whiskey-drinking muckrakers who were fully outside of — and disdained by — the power structure. As a result, they actually provided an adversarial check on the abuse of state power.

What we have now is an Ivy League, liberal elite stranglehold on the industry comprised of handpicked “journalists” who have been groomed into the cocktail circuit. They are friends with all of the politicians they are supposed to be investigating.

Morning Joe is the quintessential exemplar of this disgusting phenomenon, which is why he has a multi-hour show on MSNBC every day next to his lady — herself the nepo-baby of Deep State pioneer Zbigniew Brzeziński.

But the rot extends far beyond Morning Joe and his filthy late-night chats with Joe Biden.

Here’s late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert dancing with current Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at a ritzy DC get-together while a gaggle of masked staffers serves as the audience for the spectacle.

While the Afghanistan evacuation crisis continues and then-Hurricane Henri approaching, Twitter took to criticizing the optics of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dancing with unmasked comedian Stephen Colbert at NYC's "Homecoming Concert" on Saturday. https://t.co/S8WQlWbtdr pic.twitter.com/mqYkn7TkcD — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 22, 2021

As George Carlin noted all those years ago, “it’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”