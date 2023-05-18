MTG Announces Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

Political writers have been calling this “Impeachment Week,” much like “Shark Week,” the only difference being that sharks, including Tiger and Bull sharks, are gentler and less prone to attacking people than the members of the Biden administration. It has been a busy week for Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). She has rolled out articles of impeachment for Alejandro Mayorkas, Christopher Wray, and Merrick Garland. Next up in the batting order: Joe Biden.

MTG made the announcement today, although as of this writing, the actual text of the articles had not been released to the public. Greene is filing the articles specifically over the way Biden has handled the crisis at the southern border, including the influx of fentanyl into the U.S. Fox News had this quote from today’s presser:

It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden.

According to the UPI, Greene also stated:

Joe Biden has deliberately compromised our national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border. (He has) deprived border control of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country. His administration has wilfully refused to maintain operational control as required by the law. His (Biden) policies, directives, and statements surrounding the southern border has violated our laws and destroyed our country. (sic)

Greene said that Biden violated his constitutional duty and therefore must be impeached. Greene took Biden to task for allowing “six million illegals” to cross the border and effectively tying the hands of CBP.

The White House reacted about as one might expect. The administration either does not take Greene seriously or thinks it has things so well in hand that it could launch nuclear attacks against red states with impunity. Probably a little of both. Spokesman Ian Sams commented:

Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over ‘national security’ while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she ‘would’ve been armed’ and ‘would have won’ the January 6 insurrection if only she’d been in charge of it The president is focused on what’s important to the American people, like preventing House Republicans’ default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks.

Okay, that last sentence aside, which no one in either party really believes, we may need to give Sams a little credit here. After all, who knows more about using impeachment as a political stunt than the Democrat party?