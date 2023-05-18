The Weird Lies Harry and Meghan Tell

The Duke and Duchess of Exaggeration are at it again. They simply cannot stay out of the limelight for long because they value their privacy (or something). Meghan Markle was accused during the coronation of calling paparazzi to take photos of her while she was hiking. There doesn’t seem to be any other explanation for how paparazzi would show up in exactly the right place on a deserted California hiking trail to catch the complaining Duchess mid-hike. American magazines aren’t so interested in the Harkles (as they’re called by some) that they are stalking them, are they? Or is it more likely that the attention-starved woman who didn’t get an invite to the coronation wanted to make sure she wasn’t forgotten?

But this isn’t the weirdest Harkles tale. Oh no. It gets a whole lot weirder. Prince Harry was recently in England for his father’s coronation, where he also tried to get English security for his family by hiring police. He was told no. He gave up security by British police when he decided to quit his job as a working royal. If he wants security, he needs to hire it with his $100 million trust fund or his wife’s alleged $60 million net worth.

Reuters reported, “Prince Harry should not be allowed to pay for his own police protection while in Britain because wealthy individuals should not be able to buy specially trained officers as private bodyguards, lawyers for the British government told a court on Tuesday.”

Harry wants to pay the British police to protect him and his family when he is in town but has been told no. He is appealing, of course. It is unclear why he doesn’t just travel with his private security team. He claims only the police can give him the protection he needs. Of course, he has contributed to his own risk by making statements publicly that have angered people with the ability to put a hit on him, like when he talked about his kill count in Afghanistan on television. He isn’t the smartest royal in the bloodline.

But just a few days after his plea for special protection was denied, he and his wife were conveniently in a “near catastrophic” car incident that was blamed on paparazzi, according to their representative. This story quickly fell apart, however. The Harkles claimed they were scared for their lives after leaving an event where Meghan was being given an award for something no one cares about. While in their vehicle, the couple claimed to have been surrounded by paparazzi and chased for two hours in the streets of New York City where they had to hop into a cab to try to escape the masses of cameramen.

They also claimed that people were nearly killed like two NYPD officers and pedestrians. They also alleged that someone’s car was hit. (Not theirs, but someone’s.) The couple’s spokesperson was communicating with Page Six (a gossip site that you would think they would avoid as people who want privacy and hate the media.)

The trio left the event in an SUV around 10 p.m., and were immediately followed by around 12 paparazzi, we’re told. They eventually decided to ditch their original vehicle and jump into a yellow cab in hopes of evading photogs, a source claims. The insider alleges that one cameraman hit a car while another almost ran over an NYPD officer during the “near-fatal” chase.

This exaggerated tale fell apart when NYPD weighed in.

“There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging,” a police spokesperson recalled of the ordeal. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.” The high-ranking police insider added, “We only had one car as part of this. [The chase] definitely wasn’t two hours.” The royals’ spokesperson previously told Page Six that the “relentless pursuit” lasted more than two hours and resulted in “multiple near collisions” with drivers, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

Then there was the cab driver who was interviewed by Sky News. He said while the Harkles are good tippers, they weren’t in any danger when they were with him.

Worse and worse for the always whinging couple, a video of the taxi has emerged where it looks like the police just wanted it out of their way so they could respond to an actual emergency. In the video below, you can see the cab the couple is in eventually moves off down the street while the police behind them turn in a different direction. No one appears to be following the cab.

HAHAHAHA This video proves Meghan and Harry LIED! The two police cars turned right at the traffic lights, their taxi went straight on! They literally staged the whole thing and the NYPD were NOT escorting them. pic.twitter.com/d2SEqlq1Qs — Prince & Princess of Wales  (@TribesBritannia) May 17, 2023

The photo agency has also put out a statement that claims it was Harry and Meghan’s security who were driving recklessly.

According to witnesses it was Harry and Megan security that was driving recklessly. Where's the video Harry?#MeghanMarkleGlobalLaughingstock#DumbPrinceandStupidWife pic.twitter.com/68KthcsX63 — HRH Princess Candi (@CandiLCabral) May 18, 2023

“We want to clarify that we have received photos and videos of last night’s events from four freelance photographers, three of whom were in cars and one of whom was riding a bicycle,” the statement said. “It is important to note that these photographers have a professional responsibility to cover newsworthy events and personalities, including public figures such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.”

Then they went on to report that their photographers saw the royal couple’s security driving erratically. “One of the four SUVs from Prince Harry’s security escort was driving in a manner that could be perceived as reckless. The vehicle was seen blocking off streets, and in one video, it is shown being pulled over by the police.”

According to the photographers, they also saw “no near-collisions or near-crashes during this incident.”

Harry and Meghan can’t seem to stay out of controversy, and it’s starting to look like they create all of it. Was this an attempt to scare the royal family into giving the couple the security they’ve been after since quitting their jobs and running off to America? Is it an attempt to stay in the news to garner more attention for their books, documentaries, and other projects? Is it both?

Whatever the reason, Americans are finding out why the British people tired of these two so quickly. They’d better calm down soon and go about living those private lives they say they want because they’re running out of countries to flee to.