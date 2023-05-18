Hey Dove! Fat Kids Need Treadmills, Not Representation!

Dove, the soap company, has always been on the woke bandwagon with the “fat acceptance” messaging, but until now it didn’t really bother me. I don’t mind seeing women of all shapes, sizes, and ages in a commercial for lotion. Considering Dove sells moisturizing products and beauty products, it’s not a bad strategy to market to everyone. But those ads seemed to be aimed at adults.

But Dove has now decided to go for the kids with a message about fat acceptance that I simply cannot tolerate. Dove teamed up with some gaming activist women who are creating fantasy gaming characters who are fat so that the fat kids don’t feel bad about themselves or something.

What they came up with is so grotesque you have to see it to believe it. You can see it in the video below.

In the advertisement, we see a typical female superhero with boob armor, a small waist, and an attractive appearance. But when she goes home and takes off the armor we see that it’s been holding her in like industrial-strength Spanx. (Incidentally, if anyone made such an amazing product that could make a size 16 look like a 2, I would buy it.)

The superhero then decides to forgo the constricting armor in favor of her naturally flabby physique and get back in the fight with her belly hanging over her pants. She looks like Wreck-It Ralph. It occurs to me that this “fat acceptance” push may be connected to the gender confusion epidemic. After all, if they can convince us all to look like one another — fat — no one will care or even know who’s who, right?

But let me throw down some truth bombs here for you. Listen up, kids! You’re fat. You need to eat less and walk more. Take it from your Aunty Meg who has struggled with weight for most of her adult life. Being fat is not fun. It’s not glamorous. It hurts. It keeps you from fully enjoying your life. It creates muscle pain that wasn’t there before. It increases your blood pressure and endangers your heart health. Being fat is tiring. It’s demoralizing. It makes shopping, a thing which should be incredibly fun, a depressing chore. Nothing tastes as good as being thin feels.

Most adults know this. We have been fighting to get back to our youth weight and strength for decades. But at least we started out slim! Back when I was in high school, there were hardly any overweight kids in my school. All of us (but one or two) were thin, active, healthy, and unburdened by the weight of obesity. Today’s kids are being encouraged to develop a life-long disability!

Once you put on weight, it’s incredibly hard to take it off. I never thought I would say that I miss Michelle Obama, but looking back I admire the focus she put on getting kids active and watching their calorie intake. Those lunches could have been better, but her commitment to getting kids active and moving was admirable. We live in far too sedentary of a society to allow our kids to splurge on junk food while they sit around and play video games all day. It is a daily battle to make sure our kids are eating well and getting enough exercise.

(On a slightly related note that is more of a mom-brag, my 8-year-old son caught his first pop-up for an out in his game last night and the team reacted like they won the World Series! Sports are so good for kids, not just for their health but the lessons they learn about teamwork, failure, disappointment, how to handle injuries, how to celebrate and encourage one another, and more. Get your kids into sports!)

When I was in my early twenties I put on a few pounds and my grandmother noticed. She immediately signed me up for Weight Watchers. I remember what she said. “Megan, you’re getting fat. You don’t want that. You must do something about it.” Harsh? It wasn’t pleasant to hear, but she was right. I lost the weight, and I felt great. Three babies later I had put on more weight than ever before and have spent the last 17 years trying to take it off. I’m getting there, but it’s been a long and difficult battle. I’ve lost 25 pounds with 20 more to go, but it took me all 17 years to do it. I can’t imagine how much harder it would have been if I had been fat since childhood.

Children should be taught about being fat in the same way we teach them about smoking. Don’t do it. It will kill you. You are the master of your own body! Curb your desires to achieve long-term happiness. Why are we encouraging children to gain weight they will struggle with for the rest of their lives? This is insane. At the same time Dove is chastizing video games for portraying women as too sexy because they are thin, the entire children’s entertainment industry is pushing highly sexualized events for kids like drag shows! This meme is so accurate.

Thin, beautiful women with big boobs are not good for kids to see in video games, but men wearing prosthetic breasts and flopping them in kids’ faces is harmless, inclusive fun! What in the Sam Hill hell is going on? I’m here to tell you the truth no matter how hard it is to hear. We’re all too fat. Kids are suffering the most. And if we really cared about kids, we would put them in sports, police their intake of processed foods, and encourage them to be fit, strong, and within a healthy weight range for their height. A sane society does not encourage children to be gluttons.

Shame on Dove for selling this lie and shame on us for putting up with it.