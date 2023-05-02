The Morning Briefing: Will Trans Madness Weariness Play a Big Role in 2024?

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Rayella kept her whereabouts a secret whenever she was overcome with the urge to create a new David Hasselhoff tribute tapestry.

I know that I said yesterday that I don’t like writing about the trans stuff very much, but that doesn’t mean it never happens. What I won’t do is write about specific trans (-gender or -vestite) types who are looking for 15 minutes of fame. I think we in conservative media give them platforms that they don’t deserve.

The larger problem with groomers and the transitioning of kids still remains, of course, and that needs to be dealt with. There are many on the right who insist that we dial it down with the social issues for 2024 and focus on things like the economy and, oh, maybe, being on the brink of World War Three. The prevailing theory with these people is that it was a hyper-focus on the social and cultural stuff that led to the dismal performance of the Republicans in 2022.

Yeah…no.

A balance of the social, economic, and security can and should be addressed by the Republicans who are trying to get elected next year, and the Democrats’ huge overreach on the trans lunacy could be pressed for an advantage. (Again, here’s the part where the “Woe is me! None of this matters!” crowd can just skip ahead to the comments and begin lodging complaints.)

The Dems keep pushing their luck with the trans stuff, and we’re seeing a little more pushback. Matt wrote about the latest celebrity who has had enough:

We’ve seen an increasing number of celebrities speaking out on or questioning the dangerous transgender cult in recent months and years, including J.K. Rowling, Dave Chapelle, and Elon Musk. Now KISS co-founder and guitarist Paul Stanley has weighed in on Twitter, expressing his concern about the normalization and encouragement of allowing kids with gender identity disorder to transition, which he believes are potentially harmful.

Stanley accurately refers to what’s being done to children now as a “dangerous fad.” Yes, the leftists are using phony compassion to weaponize a predatory political parlor game that will ruin kids’ lives.

Matt listed some of the celebrities who’ve spoken up against the trans movement. Attempts to cancel them have been relentless, and all have failed. That’s not because they’re “cancel-proof,” because anyone can be canceled. True, they’re all close to occupying such rarefied air, but the real reason it hasn’t worked is because there are far more people who are not on board with the groomers than who support them.

The radical leftists don’t have the numbers on any issue, they merely have volume. They’re louder on mainstream and social media, and they have an evil cabal running a pudding-brained puppet in the White House right now. They have some visibility at the moment.

Republican candidates can’t let that volume and visibility cow them into submission on any of the social and cultural issues. The hot takes about those issues creating electoral vulnerabilities are garbage. This is not the time for timidity.

VIP Spotlight. My latest “Beyond the Briefing” video works in tandem with what we’ve been discussing so far. The recent backlash against corporate woke efforts is proof that now is not the time to abandon the culture wars. I discuss what that can mean for the coming presidential election. And I do it in that inimitable way of mine. I’m fun even when I’m serious. As always, if you’re interested in taking a walk on the VIP side, you can subscribe here and use the promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free but it helps keep me off the streets AND supports conservative media.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Impossible: The High School Class So Popular Kids Sit In on It so They Can LEARN Stuff

Florida Tourism Board Member Reveals What’s REALLY Going on With the Disney Lawsuit

Shout It Out Loud: KISS Guitarist Calls Transitioning Kids a ‘Dangerous Fad’

BFFs: Celebrated Leftist Hero Noam Chomsky and Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

Tucker Carlson Goes Full Rogue, Muses About Building 7 Collapse

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Massive Bank Failures Just Keep Piling Up

Epic trolling. Indiana Councilman Comes Out as ‘Lesbian Woman of Color,’ and Yet Leftists Are ENRAGED

Buzzfeed Gets Roasted After Listing Problematic ’90s Films

Is This Going to Be Tucker Carlson’s Next Move?

NIH Director Wanted Reversal of Trump’s Ban of Wuhan-Tied EcoHealth Funding

Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vax Risks to Breastfeeding Babies in April 2021

Joe Biden Just Got Some Bad Economic News

Border Cities Declare States of Emergency Ahead of Title 42’s Expiration

Prager. Thoughts on the Death of My Dog

Townhall Mothership

MSNBC Show Host Mocking Conservative Justices Speaks Right to Alito’s Point

Tough gig. Chris Coons Bends Over Backwards to Defend Joe Biden Running for Reelection

Forget the War on Stoves. Here’s What the Left’s Coming for Now.

Fingers crossed. Is SCOTUS About to Annihilate the Administrative State?

Armed store clerk shoots robber, stops multi-state crime spree

Cam&Co. WaPo touts non-existent “wins” on gun control

Head of gun control group giving up the game in quote

Egypt is not happy about the new Netflix documentary on Cleopatra

NY Times: Vice is headed for bankruptcy

Lightfoot: Weingarten’s lying — AFT never worked with us to reopen schools

Nevada Isn’t Blue, It’s a Battleground for the Senate in 2024

Hunter Finally Appears in Child Support Case, Judge Blasts Him for Concealing Income

Mainstream Media Shocked to Discover the Most Divisive Group in America Is the Mainstream Media

Former U.S. representative wonders: Can you keep an (Anthony) Weiner down?

Hillary Clinton shares a graph to slam Trump on nat’l debt & gets help finishing it

Media Matters bombshell: Tucker Carlson caught slamming streaming service Fox Nation

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Joe Biden Is Losing Latino Voters, and That’s a Problem for His Campaign

James Woods Says AI Is ‘Beginning of the End’ as Atheists Seek to Replace Humans

Klaus Schwab Has a Statue of Lenin in His Office: What Does It Signify?

Drag Culture Made a Big Mistake by Targeting Children

Around the Interwebz

Excellent. ‘Bosch: Legacy’ Renewed For Season 3 By Amazon Freevee; Six Join Season 2 Cast

Elon Musk provides detailed review of Starship’s first launch—and what’s next

Was a May Day Attack by Pilgrims a Practice Run for a Massacre?

Smells Like Onion

NASA Frantically Announces Mission To Earth’s Core After Accidentally Launching Rocket Upside Down https://t.co/f69RCL9Nr0 pic.twitter.com/HNg9USXDgF — The Onion (@TheOnion) May 1, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery