Buzzfeed Gets Roasted After Listing Problematic '90s Films

When it comes to entertainment, particularly comedy, one of the worst things you’ll ever hear is, “That movie could never be made today.”

It’s sad because it’s true, and it seems I can’t watch a movie older than 10 years old without thinking that some joke, or some scenario would never get past Hollywood’s gatekeepers today.

Last week, Buzzfeed, one of the most popular pop culture websites, published a list called “19 Movie Moments From The ’90s That Aged Like Cow’s Milk.”

At the top of the list is the popular film American Pie, which achieved great success upon its release and led to numerous sequels and spinoffs. The scene causing controversy depicts Jim and his friends secretly filming the attractive exchange student, Nadia, as she undresses.

The Adam Sandler film Big Daddy earns a spot on the list because his character repeatedly mocks another for having worked at Hooters.

And then, of course, are the obligatory transphobic entries, like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, and Trainspotting, all of which feature a scene in which a supposedly female character is revealed to have male genitalia, prompting understandable disgust. Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer also makes the list for featuring a cross-dressing male character who is met with disgust by wedding attendees.

Related: Non-woke Super Mario Bros. Movie Dominates, Smashing Box Office Records

Then there are the “fat phobic” entries, which apparently are The Nutty Professor, and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. The Fat Bastard character from the Austin Powers movies is also deemed “fat phobic” and for some reason, even the Mini Me character is apparently problematic, though the list doesn’t explain why.

Surprisingly, Facebook users blasted the list as well as Buzzfeed’s wokeness.

“I’d hate to be a child growing up now. So dry, dull, and lifeless,” one user wrote.

“That is actually a list of movies I forgot how awesome they were and that I should watch them again,” wrote another.

Another user said, “I’m so tired of this. Those movies were hilarious.”

It’s actually hard to find a comment that agrees with the list and its sentiment, as most people acknowledged that the films were products of the time they were created and that the woke standards of today shouldn’t be used to cancel older films.

“I actually feel bad for people like the author,” a user commented. “They are sad, humorless, anxiety-ridden messes.”

The sad thing is that there are countless lists like this, nitpicking and scouring older movies for things that are problematic. The fact is that older films are often funnier than the current woke material. The current state of entertainment caters to the overly-sensitive minority, and that’s stifling creativity and humor. This overemphasis on wokeness will ultimately lead to the demise of comedy. One day, I fear we’ll wake up and find that comedy is officially dead.