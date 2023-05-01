BFFs: Celebrated Leftist Hero Noam Chomsky and Child Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein

A bombshell report from the Wall Street Journal (demonstrating that Murdoch’s media empire outside of Fox News is still capable of decent work) establishes previously unknown ties between Jeffrey Epstein (that mysterious suicide) and numerous figures of cultural import.

Among them is celebrated leftist academic Noam Chomsky. If you have not traveled in leftist circles, Chomsky may be a fringe figure or perhaps even totally unknown to you.

But to the Social Justice™ left, he’s a literal demigod.

Will the antifa people have the moral integrity to change their tune when they discover his deep and longstanding connection to Epstein?

Let’s not count on it.

Via Wall Street Journal:

Leon Botstein, the president of Bard College, invited Epstein, who brought a group of young female guests, to the campus. Noam Chomsky, a professor, author and political activist, was scheduled to fly with Epstein to have dinner at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2015. None of their names appear in Epstein’s now-public “black book” of contacts or in the public flight logs of passengers who traveled on his private jet. The documents show that Epstein arranged multiple meetings with each of them after he had served jail time in 2008 for a sex crime involving a teenage girl and was registered as a sex offender. The documents, which include thousands of pages of emails and schedules from 2013 to 2017, haven’t been previously reported.

What business, one might ask, does a wonky MIT academic have with a pedophilic mass groomer?

Continuing:

Most of those people told the Journal they visited Epstein for reasons related to his wealth and connections. Several said they thought he had served his time and had rehabilitated himself. Mr. Botstein said he was trying to get Epstein to donate to his school. Mr. Chomsky said he and Epstein discussed political and academic topics.

Oh, Noam! Imagine having the most prolific child sex trafficker in world history at your fingertips, and you want to discuss “political and academic topics.”

What a total nerd.

Or, alternatively, what a total sociopathic liar.

It’s one or the other.

I’m leaning more toward the latter at this stage of the game, given what I’ve seen out of Chomsky lately.

Continuing:

Epstein arranged several meetings in 2015 and 2016 with Mr. Chomsky, while he was a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. When asked about his relationship with Epstein, Mr. Chomsky replied in an email: “First response is that it is none of your business. Or anyone’s. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally“… In a 2020 interview with the “dunc tank” podcast, Mr. Chomsky said that people he considered worse than Epstein had donated to MIT. He didn’t mention any of his meetings with Epstein.

What a feisty tiger Chomsky is! It’s none of your business why! Brave and stunning.

Who, pray tell, are the people “worse than Epstein” who had donated to MIT, and what in the world could they have possibly done to earn that distinction?

Personally, I lost whatever modicum of respect I once had for Chomsky’s moral core back when he insisted that the unvaxxed should be forcibly quarantined in their houses and starved out siege warfare-style until they submitted to the injection.

Check out all that signature Chomskyian high-mindedness — very liberal and loving.