Is This Going to Be Tucker Carlson’s Next Move?

It’s been a week now since Tucker Carlson has been taken off the air by Fox News brass, the reasons for which are still unclear, but there are plenty of theories and secondhand reports offering some insight. But perhaps a bigger question than “Why did Fox News let go of Tucker?” is “What will Tucker do next?”

He’s clearly not going to be silenced, as he made quite clear in his rather cryptic video message on Twitter. But, considering the damage done to the Fox News brand by letting him go, it’s quite clear wherever he ends up, he’s going to bring a significant amount of viewers with this.

TMZ has learned from insiders at Newsmax that the growing media organization has proposed that in addition to giving Tucker his own primetime show, the network would give Carlson complete authority over the programming schedule for its primary cable channel if he agrees to join.

It’s hard to deny this is a rather enticing deal for Carlson. Editorial control over the entire network and his own primetime show would be huge. While it seems from his video message that Tucker might be contemplating going independent, I can imagine such an offer from Newsmax would be something he’d have to give serious consideration to. He wouldn’t have to build up a new network from scratch, giving him a chance to get back on the air sooner rather than later, with an existing infrastructure and fan base to merge with.

As interesting as this prospect may be, TMZ’s sources indicate that the network hasn’t formally offered Tucker a job yet.

“While our sources stress Newsmax hasn’t formally offered Tucker a job — he can’t have formal discussions due to his current Fox News contract — we’re told the network execs have made it clear to people around him, they would basically give him a big say in rebranding their channel,” TMZ explains. “Our sources acknowledge it’s too early to know for sure where Tucker will pop up next, and it might not even be at a TV network … but we’re told whatever he does, it’s going to be big, disruptive, and will create a seismic shift in the conservative media landscape.”

One thing is for sure: conservative media is about to go through a significant shift.